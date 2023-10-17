Music notes: Taylor Swift, Britney Spears and more

Taylor Swift isn't the only celeb who attends NFL games. Lance Bass watched the Los Angeles Chargers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, and he poked fun at all the publicity Taylor's been getting for supporting her new flame, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at his games. As the jumbotron focused on Lance during the game, the *NSYNC singer held up a homemade sign that read, "NOT TAYLOR SWIFT." Look what you made him do, NFL.

Britney Spears is offering up more personal details in her new memoir, The Woman in Me. In an excerpt shared with People, Britney revealed that she would drink cocktails with her mom, Lynne Spears, when she was in eighth grade. "I loved that I was able to drink with my mom every now and then," Britney said. "The way we drank was nothing like how my father did it. When he drank, he grew more depressed and shut down. We became happier, more alive and adventurous."

Your new year can be "Better Now," thanks to Post Malone. The singer is giving fans the opportunity to ring in 2024 with him in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the inaugural New Year's Eve weekend at the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort. Post will perform two consecutive nights at the venue, December 30 and 31.

Justin Bieber has "Baby" fever. The superstar posted a photo with the newborn child of his close friends Jason and Lauren Kennedy on Monday. "Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy," Justin captioned his Instagram post. "Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I'm absolutely obsessed with."

