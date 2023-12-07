Music notes: Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter and more

The Hollywood Reporter has released its 2023 Women in Entertainment Power 100 list, and it features a bunch of music artists, such as Adele, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

Speaking of Taylor, some of her fans have flooded Kim Kardashian's Instagram comments with snake emojis following Taylor's TIME 2023 Person of the Year cover story. In the article, Taylor talks about the infamous phone call Kim recorded and edited in 2017 in support of her then-husband, Kanye West. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar," Taylor said. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year."

Sabrina Carpenter is continuing to spread holiday cheer. The singer released the music video for her Christmas song "santa doesn't know you like i do" on Thursday. The track is from Sabrina's holiday-themed EP, fruitcake, a six-song collection of festive tracks released in November. In the video, Sabrina ice skates, builds gingerbread houses with a beau and references the classic attic scene from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

Britney Spears is celebrating her new literary achievement. "Thank you for naming my memoir, THE WOMAN IN ME, the 2023 Goodreads Choice Award winner for Best Memoir & Autobiography," Britney wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "This makes me so happy."

