Music notes: Teddy Swims, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Teddy Swims' "Lose Control" has now racked up its 80th week on the Billboard Hot 100. There have only been three other songs in history that have spent that many weeks on the chart: Glass Animals' "Heat Waves," with 91 weeks; The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," with 90 weeks; and Imagine Dragons' "Radioactive," with 87.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA hold onto the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week with their duet "Luther," while Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" has reached a new high at #8. On the Pop Airplay chart, "Pink Pony Club" has now become Chappell's third top 10. She's the first artist to send her first three entries on that chart into the top 10 since Olivia Rodrigo did it in 2021.

And speaking of Olivia Rodrigo, she posed with Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet of Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party, causing the hearts of High School Musical fans everywhere to explode. Olivia first found stardom playing Nina in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, while Vanessa played Gabrielle in the original franchise. Inside the party, Olivia, who was with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, posed for photos with her pal Tate McRae and her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

RAYE sang Adele's "Skyfall" Sunday night at the Oscars as part of a James Bond tribute. She later told Entertainment Tonight that the experience was "terrifying and also so incredible at the same time," acknowledging that "no one can sing Adele like Adele." The British singer, who attended the same performing arts school as Adele, added, "I'm just so grateful for the opportunity."

