Music notes: Troye Sivan, Taylor Swift and more

Don't get Troye Sivan started on how it feels to be parodied by Timothée Chalamet on Saturday Night Live. "Pure Shock," Troye wrote on his Instagram Story. He also posted a snippet of the sketch to his main feed, captioning the video, "WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD." If that wasn't enough, Troye got in on the joke by changing his profile picture to a photo of Timmy dressed as him.

Hilarie Burton ships Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and she predicts wedding bells in the near future. "They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas," Hilarie wrote Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter. "And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May."

Speaking of Taylor, she took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans who attended her Argentinian Eras Tour dates. "I can't even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds," Taylor wrote. "Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement."

Ariana Grande and her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, attended a performance of Gutenburg! The Musical! on Broadway on Sunday, and they were pictured together backstage. The musical's star Andrew Rannells posted a photo of the couple posing with him and Josh Gad. "We had some big fun in Schlimmer yesterday," Andrew wrote. "Spamalot's Ethan Slater AND Michael Urie! Two great guys to eat dreams with. Plus Ariana Grande!"

Ruth B. has released her newest song, "28," in collaboration with Dean Lewis. The haunting track means a lot to her. "I wrote it during a time when I didn't think I could write ... but as always, songwriting proved to be my safety net," Ruth B. said in a statement.

