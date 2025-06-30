Music notes: The Weeknd, Harry Styles and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Some artists get a day named after them if they sell out a show in a city, but The Weeknd got a whole week. To commemorate his record-breaking seven sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the city of Inglewood declared June 25 through June 29 The Weeknd Week. You can see the plaque celebrating the singer's "extraordinary contributions to music and culture" on the SoFi Stadium Instagram page.

Does Harry Styles have a new girlfriend? After photos of the singer kissing a mystery woman at the U.K.'s Glastonbury Festival circulated, the tabloid The Sun claims to have identified her: She's allegedly a music producer named Ella Kenny. But don't get too excited. A source told the paper, "They had a good time in the moment but it doesn't mean it will evolve into anything."

Lorde has revealed the most difficult song to create for her new album, Virgin, was "Favorite Daughter," which is about her relationship with her mother. "Hardest song was FD, to write, to produce, to sing," she wrote on Instagram. "Kicked my a**."

Dua Lipa celebrated her five sold-out stadium shows in the U.K. and Ireland over the past week in a low-key fashion. She had what's known as a "lock-in" at a pub in Dublin, Ireland, which means she and her crew took over the pub after closing hours for a private party. While there, she also took part in a tradition called "Splitting the G." That's where you take a gulp of Guinness, trying to consume enough so that the remaining foam on top of the beer perfectly bisects the "G" in the Guinness logo on the glass.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

