Music notes: Zayn Malik, Katy Perry and more

Zayn Malik made a surprise cameo appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday -- but if you blinked you might have missed it. During Jimmy Fallon's monologue, Zayn walked onto the stage carrying a coffee mug and a note card. He walked up to Jimmy without speaking a word, delighting the live studio audience, handed Jimmy the card and left. Zayn's note read, "Jimmy, look to your right for my album." Jimmy then held up the cover of the former One Direction member's fourth studio album, Room Under the Stairs.

Is Katy Perry teasing the musical direction of her next album? In a video she did for Billboard in which she reveals things we "may not know about her," Katy says, "I love dance music. I like songs that make you move. And I hope that you will be moving with me in the future." Katy hasn't confirmed new music yet, but she's strongly hinted about it -- and a tour -- over the last few months.

Joe Jonas has taken a loss on his New York City condo, which he put on the market four months ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2,900-square-foot property, which Joe bought for $5.6 million in 2018, has just been sold for $5.36 million. The sale of the three-bedroom, three-bath condo comes amid Joe's divorce from Sophie Turner; last year the former couple sold off their homes in LA and Miami for about $15 million each.

