Myles Smith receives 'BBC Introducing' Artist of the Year 2024 award: 'It feels unreal'

Myles Smith has had a pretty amazing year, thanks to his viral hit "Stargazing," which has been streamed 1 billion times globally. He's performed for thousands of people worldwide, he made President Barack Obama's playlist and he's been tapped to open for Ed Sheeran in 2025. And he's just won a prestigious honor: the BBC Introducing Artist of the Year 2024 Award.

The award is given by BBC Introducing, a program that champions new and undiscovered artists, to a U.K. artist who has "made a significant impact" in the past year and "is on the path to stardom." Previous winners include Declan McKenna, The Last Dinner Party and Arlo Parks.

Myles wrote on Instagram, "Honestly, I can't believe it. Looking back at old photos of me as a kid with my guitar, just playing for the love of it, it feels unreal to be here now. It's been over a decade since I first picked up a guitar, partly because I was a chubby kid who wasn't exactly smashing it on the sports field."

"Music felt like my thing, something that just made sense to me. I never imagined that all those hours, all those small gigs, and late-night sessions would one day lead to this," he continues.

He notes that his journey hasn't been "just about an award; it's about the community we've built around the music and the people who've been there through all the highs and lows."



"I'm 26 now, and in many ways, I feel like I'm just getting started," he concludes. "There's still so much I want to do, so many stories to tell. Here's to all of us, to the journey, and to whatever comes next. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.