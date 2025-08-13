Myles Smith says 'Nice to Meet You' is having 'real-life impact' on fans' lives

Myles Smith is spending August opening for Ed Sheeran all across Europe, but in the U.S. his song "Nice to Meet You" has become his second hit, following "Stargazing." Myles has said the song is about doing the things that scare you because you never know where they might lead — and he says fans have been taking the message to heart.

"Yeah, loads, loads of really cool stories," he told ABC Audio when asked if fans have told him the song has been the impetus for taking a chance on something.

He added, "And then, with social media being the way it is, it also became this sort of soundtrack for people meeting each other virtually as well."

And according to Myles, many of those virtual meetings turned into real-life encounters, which he was initially skeptical of.

"I had my concerns. I was like, 'Is this safe?'" he admitted. "But I've seen lots of people turn into best friends and go traveling the world. There was a couple who came to the show saying that they flew across the country and now are in a relationship because of that song, because they found each other through that trend on TikTok."

"So yeah, it's having a real-life impact, which is really awesome," Myles said.

On Tuesday, Myles also directed fans to a separate Instagram he has called @mylessmithlive.

"I'm a few months behind. But I have this page where I'll be posting all of the unseen photos and footage from touring this year," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Who knows you may even spot yourself. I just wanted a time vault of all the moment[s] and all of the fun that we've had. Sometimes it all goes so quickly. You forget to take a second."

