Myles Smith says title of new album is a 'roadmap' to the record

Myles Smith's debut album, My Mess. My Heart. My Life., is out now and comes with an endorsement from Myles' pal Ed Sheeran, as well as a short film starring Emmy-winning Adolescence star Stephen Graham.

The film's set to the song "Hold Me in the Dark" and features Graham as a devastated father whose child is dying. Myles directed it and has dedicated it to the staff of the pediatric oncology ward at his local hospital in England, some of whom appear as extras.

While "Hold Me in the Dark" isn't about death, there are tracks on the album that cover serious topics, alongside romantic ballads and upbeat tunes, like "Dublin Lights," which he co-wrote with Ed. That's why, Myles says, the album title is so long.

"This title is almost a roadmap of the record," he told ABC Audio. "'My Mess' is chaos, it's mistakes, it's struggles. 'My Heart' is about love, relationships and the people who matter most. And 'My Life' is everything in between: the memories, the lessons and experiences."

"They've all shaped me," he notes. "Together, it feels probably like the most complete picture of who I am right now."

Two of the songs on the 15-track project are the ones that put him on the map: "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You." Even though both those tunes came out in 2024 and have racked up over 1 billion streams, Myles says they "absolutely deserve a place in this record."

"They changed my life," he told ABC Audio. "And more importantly, they represent themes that run throughout the album: hope, connection, the idea that people could come into your life and completely change your perspective."

"They might have existed before the album, yes, but also, I guess, spiritually, they've always belonged there."

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