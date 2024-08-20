Myles Smith announces full 2025 tour & new "Wait for You" single

After announcing shows in New York City and Los Angeles for January, Myles Smith has announced a full 2025 North American tour.

The headlining outing — dubbed the We Were Never Strangers tour after a lyric from Smith's breakout single, "Stargazing" — runs from March 31 in Vancouver to April 28 in Washington, D.C. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit MylesSmith.co.uk.

While you wait for that, Smith will release a new single, "Wait for You," on Friday. He's also launching a fall U.S. tour in September.

