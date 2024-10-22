13 NBA season predictions, mailbag & Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

On this episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, we prepare for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season by making predictions about what will happen this season along with guest co-host Legend of Winning.

Listen in to find out why the guys think the Magic will overperform, the Bucks will underperform and why the Knicks big offseason moves might be overrated (if they can't stay healthy).

KOC adds a prediction about 3-point shooting rates league-wide and explains why he thinks De'Aaron Fox might be the most popular trade target when the deadline comes around. Meanwhile, LOW has some questions about what the Rockets are doing and has a theory that ends with James Harden and Kevin Durant in Houston.

In the mailbag segment, KOC picks a contender to fall out of the playoff race, explains who he thinks will be the most important center on the Suns roster and predicts a trade for the Denver Nuggets.

Finally, Lakers rookie 1st round pick Dalton Knecht joins the show to talk about life under the Los Angeles spotlights (especially around LeBron James and Bronny) and using video games as an escape from the grind.

(01:40) - PREDICTION: Magic finish top 3 in the East

(06:20) - PREDICTION: Bucks fans turn on their GM

(11:40) - PREDICTION: The Knicks are overrated

(18:05) - PREDICTION: The NBA will shoot more 3s

(23:05) - PREDICTION: The Grizzlies will miss the playoffs

(29:15) - PREDICTION: De'Aaron Fox will be a trade target

(35:25) - PREDICTION: Rockets will pursue Durant & Harden

(47:55) - Breaking: Jalen Green contract extension

(50:00) - NBA Finals predictions

(51:55) - PREDICTION: Lakers in the Western Conference Finals

(57:20) - The mailbag!

(01:13:35) - Interview with Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht

