2024 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby recap live from Globe Life Field in Texas

On Tuesday night, the baseball world stopped and watched as the biggest stars in the sport played in the 94th annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game in Texas. Despite the National League starting Pittsburgh Pirates rookie phenom Paul Skenes, as well as throwing out some other big arms, the American League was able to do what they’ve done quite a few times in the past decade and win the game.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the memorable moments from the Midsummer Classic including Shohei Ohtani’s three-run home run that initially put the NL squad on top, Juan Soto clearly having a ton of fun, an impressive performance from Mason Miller and Jarren Duran’s go-ahead home run that secured him MVP honors for the game.

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan recap the highlights from the newly reformatted version of the Home Run Derby, why it was a little underwhelming and wonder if we’ll get to see some of the big home run hitters in baseball partake in the event in the future.

(1:40) - Recording live on the field from Texas

(3:41) - Memorable moments from the All-Star Game

(7:38) - Shohei Ohtani hits his first All-Star Game home run

(12:02) - Mason Miller impresses

(18:46) - A very solid All-Star Game

(20:54) - Home Run Derby recap

(26:50) - Will be see the big home runs hitters participate?

