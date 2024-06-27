2024 NBA Draft: The best available players in the second round, including Duke's Kyle Filipowski

Duke v Houston DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after scoring during the second half of the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Houston Cougars at American Airlines Center on March 29, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The NBA Draft has proven to be unpredictable, with some of the top prospects slipping out of the first round. Here are seven of the best available players for the second round on Thursday.

Tyler Kolek, G

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-3, 190 | Marquette

The senior has the best assist ratio out of any guard in the draft. He is a smart player who plays to his strengths, finishing on the left side of the rim every chance he can. Expect him to be off the board at 31 to Toronto, a steal for the first team picking in the second round.

Johnny Furphy, G/F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 180 | Kansas

Furphy elected to stay in this draft after reportedly turning down a lucrative NIL deal to return to Kansas, leading many to believe he left the combine with a promise in the first round. That wasn't the case, but Furphy is an excellent option with how well he shoots the ball and his added size on the perimeter.

Kyle Filipowski, F

Age: 20 | Ht./Wt.: 7-0, 248 | Duke

Filipowski elected to return for his sophomore season after undergoing double hip surgery last spring and was a projected late lottery pick all season long. But as teams dug in on his film, they saw a lack of polish in his inside-out game and limited lateral quickness to guard off the switch. He's still a 7-foot versatile center who plays smart and has a good work ethic. Expect him to be off the board at 32 to the Jazz.

Cam Christie, G

Age: 18 | Ht./Wt.: 6-6, 190 | Minnesota

Christie was a late riser during the pre-draft process who had the potential to sneak into the back half of the first round with how well he was performing in team workouts. He averaged 11.3 points and shot 39% from 3-point range during his freshman year at Minnesota.

Tyler Smith, F

Age: 19 | Ht./Wt.: 6-11, 224 | G League Ignite

Smith improved significantly during his season with the Ignite and has great size at 6-11 with an inside-out game that translates to the NBA. He shot the 3-ball well all season and improved his motor.

Bobi Klintman, G/F

Age: 21 | Ht./Wt.: 6-10, 225 | Cairns Taipans (Australia)

Klintman spent his freshman year at Wake Forest before electing to play one season in Australia's National Basketball League. He shows promise as a perimeter threat and floor spacer, but he hasn't put it all together yet in his two seasons leading up to the draft. In the second round, a team could take a chance on him as a long-term prospect.

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Age: 23 | Ht./Wt.: 6-7, 212 | Kansas

Prior to his knee injury, McCullar was the No. 1 scoring option for a very talented Kansas team. He recently got his knee scoped, citing no structural damage, but as an older player in this draft his upside was limited as a first-round pick. Expect the 6-7 senior guard to be off the board by pick 40.