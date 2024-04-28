2024 NFL Draft grades: Kansas City Chiefs get even richer with one of the best hauls this year

Overall Kansas City Chiefs grade: A

Hell of a draft for the back-to-back defending champs. They added elite, gamebreaking speed with their selection of Xavier Worthy in the first round and might have found a franchise left tackle in the second. Jared Wiley and Jaden Hicks were quality pickups in Round 4 and they took a couple dart throws on the offensive line later on. Wiley has the potential to be the Chiefs' starting tight end after Travis Kelce moves on, showing off rare movement ability for a 6-foot-6 player. Worthy, Kingsley Suamataia and Wiley may be cornerstones for the Chiefs’ offense when this is all said and done.

Favorite pick: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU (63rd overall)

This was one of the best picks in the entire draft. The Chiefs were slated to start Wanya Morris at left tackle, prompting them to trade up for the immensely talented Suamataia. The BYU product is raw, but he’s stout, incredibly strong and has an NFL-ready body to keep pass rushers away from Patrick Mahomes while he works on his technique. Suamataia has attainable All-Pro upside. This pick was awesome.

Least favorite pick: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (28th overall)

Worthy is not a bad pick for the Chiefs here, but his size is concerning for the NFL, even though he will be one of the fastest players in the league. Worthy’s 4.21 speed comes with a 165-pound frame. He might not have the size to be a true No. 1 receiver in the NFL, but with Mahomes throwing him the ball for the next few years, anything is possible. Worthy's frame and weight are the biggest concerns here.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 28: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas Round 2, Pick 63: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU Round 4, Pick 131: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU Round 4, Pick 133: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State Round 5, Pick 159: Hunter Nourzad, OL, Penn State Round 6, Pick 211: Kamal Hadden, DB, Tennessee Round 7, Pick 248: C.J. Hanson, OL, Holy Cross