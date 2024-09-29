2024 Presidents Cup: Tee times and pairings for Sunday's singles matches at Royal Montreal

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 28: Mackenzie Hughes of the International Team reacts to making a birdie putt on the 16th hole during Saturday Foursomes matches on day three of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 28, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Chris Condon/PGA Tour) (Chris Condon/PGA Tour)

The final day of the Presidents Cup is here.

After back-to-back session sweeps to open this year's event at Royal Montreal in Quebec, the U.S. Team pushed ahead on Saturday to take an 11-7 lead entering the final day. They edged out a two-point lead after the early morning session on Saturday, and then pushed that lead further by winning two of the afternoon matches and tying a third.

Now, the cup will come down to 12 singles matches on Sunday to wrap up the competition.

Here's a look at the pairings for Sunday's singles matches in Quebec.

Presidents Cup Sunday singles matches tee times, pairings

All times ET

9:02 a.m. | Xander Schauffele vs. Jason Day

9:14 a.m. | Sam Burns vs. Tom Kim

9:26 a.m. | Scottie Scheffler vs. Hideki Matsuyama

9:38 a.m. | Russell Henley vs. Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. | Patrick Cantlay vs. Taylor Pendrith

10:02 a.m. | Keegan Bradley vs. Si Woo Kim

10:19 a.m. | Tony Finau vs. Corey Conners

10:31 a.m. | Wyndham Clark vs. Min Woo Lee

10:43 a.m. | Sahith Theegala vs. Ben An

10:55 a.m. | Collin Morikawa vs. Adam Scott

11:07 a.m. | Brian Harman vs. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11:19 a.m. | Max Homa vs. Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch the Presidents Cup

All times ET

Sunday, Sept. 29

Events: Singles

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Network: NBC, Peacock