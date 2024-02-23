2024 South Carolina Republican Primary: Live results

This combo photo shows Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, left, in Greenwood, S.C., and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump in Conway, S.C., on Feb. 10, 2024. (AP Photo, File) (AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley 's best-case scenario for her home state's Republican primary might be to do well enough to make the March 5 Super Tuesday slate somewhat competitive against Donald Trump.

An upset in South Carolina, though, is a longshot in a state where Republicans like their former governor but love the former president.

Trump is looking to complete an early state sweep after scoring big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. For Haley, who was twice elected South Carolina governor and then served as Trump's U.N. ambassador, she has a chance to narrow the margin and dampen Trump's momentum. (Read more.)

Polls close in South Carolina at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24. Get live results in real-time below, provided by the Associated Press.