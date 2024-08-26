2024 Top fantasy football team names

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Atlanta Falcons Dec 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) carries the ball against Indianapolis Colts safety Nick Cross (20) during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports (John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

A fantasy football team never looks better than it does after the draft. It's full of stars, breakout candidates and OBVIOUS league-winners. But, even though the team is sitting pretty before Week 1 kickoff, you have to make sure you complete one final, crucial step.

You have to NAME your team!

(I have been told that naming your fantasy football team is neither that important nor that essential, but idc because it is to me!)

Yes, I take naming my teams very, very seriously (maybe if I spent less time thinking of team names and more on draft strategy, I'd have more championship rings, but ah well, that's neither here nor there). Any time I join a new league, I immediately change my team name to "TBD" (To Be Determined) until draft time. Once I have secured my first-round player, I then name my team something related to him, or I find some combination of players to mess around with a name.

(Here's an example: Last season I drafted Breece Hall with a mid-round pick. Once it became clear that he'd play from the jump, I changed my name to "Breece Yourselves." It was simultaneously a fun team name and a threat to my leaguemates.

...I ended up in ninth place. Such is life.)

This is an easy way to come up with a name (and it's my superstitious way of hoping one of my favorite draft picks leads me to the promised land), but it's just how I do it — there are so many ways YOU can approach naming YOUR team.

Here are some suggestions for your 2024 fantasy team name

Below you’ll find some of the most unique, creative and hilarious team names from the Yahoo Fantasy community, following the theme of player-oriented names.

What will you do with your 30 characters when it’s time to name your team?

'Bijan Mustard' and 'To Infinity and Bijan'

Bijan Robinson seemingly has the perfect name (first or last) to build around for a fantasy team name. He's also one of the more exciting running backs for 2024, a clear first-round pick.

Even if you're a fan of ketchup over mustard or Woody over Buzz, you have to admit — these names are pretty good.

'Slim Pickens'

This is one of those team names that I think is just perfect. Not only does it fit George Pickens' name wonderfully, but it also matches up with the Steelers' current WR corps as a whole.

Aside from Pickens, it's unlikely any Steeler wide receiver will be drafted this season. Slim pickings, indeed.

'Hurts So Good'

This one is too easy — and exemplifies just how easy it is to come up with a catchy team name.

And it definitely did not hurt to have Jalen Hurts on your fantasy team in 2023, as he finished second in overall fantasy scoring amongst quarterbacks.

'Sherlock Mahomes' and 'Post Mahomes'

Patrick Mahomes is probably the most recognizable name in the NFL right now. Casual fans and diehards alike are well aware of Quarterback God himself.

So it makes sense that his name fits in with other recognizable figures in pop culture — and these don't even include the variations that can be done with Mahomes' last name ("Hangin' with my Mahomies," anyone?).

'The Pollard Express'

The Polar Express wasn't the most amazing Christmas movie, but it wasn't absolutely terrible either. Sounds a lot like Tony Pollard's 2023 season.

Pollard did not live up to the hype nor his ADP last season. Here's hoping he can find success in his new digs with the Titans.

'Nacua Matata'

"Hakuna Matata" means "No Worries," and fantasy managers who picked up Puka Nacua off the waiver wire last season definitely had no worries.

Nacua was an absolute revolution last season, making rookie history and bucking the idea that league-winning wide receivers aren't found on the waiver wire. No worries, indeed.

'LaPorta Potty'

Lolololol.

Chances are, if you drafted Sam LaPorta last season, you had a huge positional advantage over the rest of your leaguemates, and when you have that, it's unlikely your team ends up in ... well, a porta-potty.

'Baby-Back Gibbs'

Let's stick with the Lions' awesome offense for this last one.

Jahmyr Gibbs may have had to deal with David Montgomery getting a bunch of short touchdowns, but man, was Gibbs a highlight waiting to happen anytime he touched the ball. I'm sure many fantasy managers are looking to run it back (no pun intended — or is there?) with Gibbs in 2024.

For more ideas for fantasy team names, check out our suggestions from 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023!