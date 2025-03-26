2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Henri Veesaar, F, Arizona

Arizona forward Henri Veesaar in action against Oregon during the second half in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 23, 2025 in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Summary: Veesaar is an agile big with real shooting touch, connective playmaking, and versatile rim protection. He's also a switchable shot-blocker, but his lean frame and lack of experience mean he's a project with some proving to do.

Comparisons: John Collins, Mike Muscala

Strengths

Athletic finishing: Veesaar is a coordinated scorer at the basket, whether he's flushing lobs with one hand, dribbling off the roll into a ferocious slam, or ripping down an offensive board then going back up with touch using either hand. He's a quick leaper with soft hands and a high motor, quite an ideal combination for a big man.

Shooting: With touch near the basket and a 70% clip at the line, he unsurprisingly takes an occasional jumper as a modern 7-footer. And he looks good: He made 34.8% as a sophomore, showcasing a confident stroke and a quick release. If he's able to ramp up his volume it'll give him tons of offensive versatility.

Facilitating: He takes good care of the ball and avoids mindless turnovers, while also displaying an aptitude for some complex reads like leading bounce passes to cutters and throwing accurate lobs as he's rolling himself. And he comes through doing all the simple stuff too, such as executing dribble handoffs and kicking out after offensive rebounds.

Versatile rim protection: Super active shot blocker both when he's directly involved in actions and as a help defender. He has excellent timing and can block shots using either hand. Some of his best blocks came when he was asked to hedge out on the perimeter, then he had the agility to recover to the paint. If he can maintain his quickness even as he adds muscle, he could be a good switching big.

Concerns

Shot creation: He has a real basic handle. Arizona rarely asked him to post up, and he hasn't shown the ability to face up or attack closeouts despite making his 3s to draw the respect of defenders.

Strength: He's fairly lean at only 225 pounds, but appearing even leaner against some of the true bigs in college basketball. He gets pushed around at times, whether on the boards or in the post.

Experience: He missed an entire season because he redshirted his sophomore year due to a dislocated elbow. Even though he returned dramatically improved, he still played only 20 minutes a night and often found himself in foul trouble, logging nine games with four fouls. He must improve his discipline and learn when to go for blocks or when to stay in a fundamental position.