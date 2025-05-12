2025 NBA Draft scouting report: Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

By Kevin O&#39;Connor, Yahoo Sports

Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Height: 6-5 • Weight: 207 • Class: Senior • Age: 23

Summary: Lanier transferred to Tennessee after four years at North Florida and immediately thrived as a knockdown shooter with shot-making creativity. But without great size or playmaking at his age, he's a second-round prospect.

Comparisons: Malik Beasley

Strengths

Shooting: Dynamic shooter who thrives launching off movement actions like screens and handoffs. He has deep range, smooth mechanics, and a lightning-quick release.

Shot-making: He hits tough, contested jumpers from both midrange and from 3, whether he's using pick-and-rolls or attacking closeouts.

Off-ball movement: Lanier has a good feel for moving without the ball, whether he's relocating for jumpers or cutting to the basket.

Concerns

Physicality: At only 6-foot-4, he's an undersized 2-guard. And he rarely gets to the rim on his drives; per Synergy, only 13% of his finishes came at the basket.

Playmaking: He's not a primary shot-creator who operates with any advanced feel in pick-and-rolls, and when he passes the ball it's often inaccurate.

Defense: He's not an on-ball stopper, and off-ball he doesn't have elite instincts. To compensate for his lack of size and strength he needs to stay more locked in.

