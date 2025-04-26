2025 NFL Draft: Jalen Milroe selected by Seahawks late in 3rd round with Shedeur Sanders still on board

FILE - Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe looks to throw against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Jalen Milroe is an investment in the future.

The Alabama quarterback has as much upside as any quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class, but he had to land with a team that could have some patience.

Milroe was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round with the 92nd overall pick of the draft. Shedeur Sanders was still on the board when the pick was made, meaning he wasn't one of the top four quarterbacks selected this draft.

Milroe was an interesting prospect. He was arguably the best athlete among all the quarterbacks in the class. He has NFL arm strength. But development will be important.

Milroe was up and down with Alabama in college. He needs refinement. That could take a year or two, and that's why Milroe wasn't a first-round pick. But in a league that is always looking for quality quarterbacks, it could be worth the wait.

"I know where I'm at today, I'm going to be even better at this time next year," Milroe said at the NFL scouting combine. "Everything I try and do is for the betterment of the team and not be one-dimensional at all when it comes to physical attributes on the football field. There's a lot of things I can improve on, but there's a lot of things that I can say I can definitely do."

Milroe should get a chance to improve without a lot of pressure to play soon. We won't know if it was a good pick or not for a while, but the potential payoff is worth the gamble.