2025 NFL Draft: Jerry Jones was dancing after Cowboys got a 3rd round steal in CB Shavon Revel Jr.

Say what you will about the Dallas Cowboys, but their recent history in the NFL Draft has been pretty good.

On Friday night, they grabbed a couple of defensive players who were projected to go a lot higher than they did in the NFL Draft.

In the third round the Cowboys took East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., a player who showed up in the first round of plenty of mock drafts. He was No. 24 on the big board of Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice. The Cowboys got him with the 76th overall pick, which seems like phenomenal value. Revel also fills a need after the Cowboys lost cornerback Jourdan Lewis in free agency.

The Cowboys were excited enough about the pick that owner Jerry Jones did a little dance afterward.

The Cowboys did well, value wise, in the second round too. They took Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was No. 31 on Tice's big board and a potential first-round pick going into the draft.

The Cowboys didn't address receiver or running back with their first three picks, and that's a problem for the offense. There aren't many playmakers after CeeDee Lamb. But the Cowboys were patient and picked off values when they presented themselves.

That's usually how you end up with a pretty good draft class.