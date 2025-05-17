2025 PGA Championship purse, payouts: How much money is up for grabs this week at Quail Hollow?

CHARLOTTE, NC - MAY 15: The Wanamaker Trophy on the first hole tee box before the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on Thursday, May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America via Getty Images)

We're halfway through the second major championship of the season, and we finally know how much money is up for grabs along with the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

The PGA Championship is back at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina this week. The PGA of America announced on Saturday that it is offering a record $19 million purse, which will send the winner home with a $3.42 million check.

The purse this week is in line with the largest offered on the PGA Tour this season. By comparison, the Masters offered a $21 million purse last month — which was a record for the event and sent Rory McIlroy home with a $4.2 million check for his win . The Players Championship is the largest offered on Tour at $25 million, and the signature events each have a $20 million purse .

Last season, the PGA Championship had an $18.5 million purse, which only beat the British Open among the four major championships. That was the largest amount offered at a PGA Championship in history, and allowed Xander Schauffele to take home $3.3 million for his win .

Scottie Scheffler was a slight favorite entering the week, though the top-ranked golfer entered moving day three shots back of Jhonattan Vegas — who jumped out to the lead after getting to 8-under. He's the first Venezuelan man to ever lead a major championship. Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim and Max Homa are all in the mix as of Saturday morning, too.

While there aren't a ton of stars at the top of the leaderboard, the Wanamaker Trophy is still very much anybody's to grab.

Here’s a look at how much money is up for grabs this week in North Carolina.

2025 PGA Championship payouts

1. $3.42million2.$2.052 million3. $1.292 million4. $912,0005. $760,0006. $683,8807. $100%,2208. $598,2709. $558,14010. $519,83011. $483,36012. $448,70013. $415,87014. $384,86015. $355,68016. $328,32017. $302,78018. $279,07019. $257,18020. $237,12021. $218,88022. $202,46023. $187,87024. $176,01025. $164,61026. $153,67027. $143,18028. $133,15029. $123,57030. $114,45031. $107,16032. $100,77033. $95,30034. $90,74035. $87,10036. $83,63037. $80,26038. $76,97039. $73,78040. $70,68041. $67,67042. $64,75043. $61,92044. $59,19045. $56,54046. $53,99047. $51,53048. $49,16049. $46,88050. $44,69051. $42,59052. $40,58053. $38,67054. $36,84055. $35,11056. $33,47057. $31,92058. $30,100%59. $29,55060. $28,100%61. $27,91062. $27,38063. $26,92064. $26,49065. $26,08066. $25,68067. $25,29068. $24,92069. $24,57070. $24,24071. $23,94072. $23,74073. $23,57074. $23,420

Anyone who missed the cut will earn $4,000.