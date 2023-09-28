2nd Republican debate in 2024 presidential race: Live updates

By Jon Ward,Will Rahn, Yahoo News

Seven Republican candidates will take the stage Wednesday evening for the party’s second presidential debate.

There will be one notable exception absent when the event begins at 9 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., as former President Donald Trump will again skip the debate. Trump skipped last month's debate in Milwaukee and did not see his standing as the clear leader in the primary race diminished.

How to watch:

Wednesday night’s debate will air on Fox News and Fox Business. It will also be streamed in Spanish on Univision. The Fox moderators tonight are Dana Perino and Stuart Varney. Perino served as a press secretary for George W. Bush before joining Fox, while Varney is a conservative pundit. They’ll be joined by Univision anchor Ilia Calderón.

Follow below for live coverage from the Yahoo News team.

(Cover image: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!