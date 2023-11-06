3 Rangers including ALCS hero Adolis García among Gold Glove winners; Nolan Arenado's 10-year streak comes to an end

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Seven HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Adolis Garcia #53 of the Texas Rangers celebrates with Nathaniel Lowe #30 after scoring a run off of an RBI double hit by Mitch Garver #18 against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Fresh off a World Series victory, accolades continue to pour in for the Texas Rangers.

MLB announced the 2023 gold glove winners Sunday, and the Rangers led the way with three players named as the best defenders at their position. Right fielder and ALCS MVP Adolis García, catcher Jonah Heim and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe each won Gold Gloves.

The Rangers stars were among 13 first-time winners, the second most in the history of the award. Last year saw 14 first-time winners.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs joined the Rangers with three honorees, while the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks claimed two winners each. New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won as rookies. Volpe is the first rookie in Yankees history to win a gold glove.

Here are the winners:

American League

1B: Nathaniel Lowe, Texas Rangers2B: Andrés Giménez, Guardians, Cleveland GuardiansSS: Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees3B: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue JaysC: Jonah Heim, Texas RangersP: José Berríos, Blue Jays, Toronto Blue JaysLF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland GuardiansCF: Kevin Kiermaier, Toronto Blue JaysRF: Adolis García, Texas RangersUtility: Mauricio Dubón, Houston Astros

National League

1B: Christian Walker, Arizona Diamondbacks2B: Nico Hoerner, Chicago CubsSS: Dansby Swanson, Chicago Cubs3B: Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh PiratesC: Gabriel Moreno, Arizona DiamodbacksP: Zach Wheeler, Philadelphia PhilliesLF: Ian Happ, Chicago CubsCF: Brenton Doyle, Colorado RockiesRF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego PadresUtility: Ha-Seong Kim, Padres

Not included in the winners was Nolan Arenado, breaking a decade-long streak. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman won Gold Gloves in each of this first 10 MLB seasons with the Rockies and Cardinals.