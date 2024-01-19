3 ranked women's ACC teams fall victim to upset including No. 4 NC State in blowout loss to unranked Miami

Kyla Oldacare Ally Stedman Latasha Lattimore Miami forward Kyla Oldacre (44), guard Ally Stedman (21) and forward Latasha Lattimore (35) cheer during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky/AP)

The ACC was rife with women's basketball upsets Thursday as three ranked teams fell to unranked opponents including No. 4 NC State in a blowout.

Miami dominated NC State, 73-59 at home in a game it largely controlled from the opening tip. The Hurricanes opened a 21-10 first-quarter lead and carried a 43-32 edge into halftime.

Miami went cold in an 8-point third quarter, and the Wolfpack threatened to rally, cutting their deficit to 54-48 with a Saniya River and-1 with 7:21 remaining in the fourth. But the Hurricanes closed the game with a 19-11 run to secure the upset and pick up jus their second ACC win in six games.

NC State labored form the field on rough shooting night from most everywhere on the court. The Wolfpack shot 28.1% from the field and and 26.1% from 3-point distance. The Hurricanes countered with a 53.6% shooting effort from the floor while connecting on 8 of 18 (44.4%) 3-point attempts.

Shayeann Day-Wilson and Jasmyne Roberts led the Miami effort with 18 points each while combining on 5 of 12 3-point attempts. Rivers led NC State with 17 points on a 5-of-14 shooting effort. Aziaha James shot 2 of 16 from the field in a six-point effort while missing all six of her 3-point attempts.

No. 14 Virginia Tech, No. 15 Florida State also fall

Duke secured another blowout upset in a 63-46 home win over No. 14 Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils limited the Hokies to 33.3% shooting from the field while Reigan Richardson paced the Duke offense with 22 points on a 10-of-15 shooting night.

In Syracuse, the Orange rallied from a 48-36 halftime deficit to No. 15 Florida State for a 79-73 win. Syracuse broke free in a 25-11 fourth quarter to improve to 15-2 and 5-1 in ACC play, making a case for its own entry into the top 25 in next week's polls. Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 31 points on a sizzling night from 3-point distance, where she connected on 9 of 14 attempts.