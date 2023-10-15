49ers, Browns sidelines clear as players scuffle before kickoff

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin) (Kirk Irwin/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Things got heated Sunday before kickoff between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers.

During pregame warmups in Cleveland, several players from both team got into a scuffle at midfield near the 49ers sideline. As the incident escalated, players from both sidelines joined in on the fray.

A closer angle shows that 49ers Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams from the 49ers were in the middle of it. Aiyuk and Browns safety Juan Thornill traded shoves before Samuel jumped in to push Thornill. Williams then body checked Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore, knocking his helmet off.

Things eventually settled down without further escalation.

Later, as the 49ers left the field for their locker room, officials stood between players from both teams as Browns players patrolled the sideline.

It's not clear what sparked the skirmish, and it didn't initially appear that officials handed out any penalties or ejections — a good thing for the 49ers, who saw some of their best players in the middle of the action.

