49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ruled out vs. Browns with oblique injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane/AP)

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns early with an oblique injury.

McCaffrey, who scored a touchdown early in the matchup in Cleveland, was seen in clear pain on the sidelines midway through the third quarter while the team’s medical staff appeared to tend to his side. It’s not clear specifically what happened, but he later went to the blue medical tent while the 49ers offense took the field.

McCaffery was initially ruled as questionable to return with an oblique injury as the Browns kicked a 46-yard field goal late in the quarter, which marked the 49ers’ first second-half deficit all season. He returned for the 49ers’ first play after that field goal and took a handoff, but was seen sprinting to the locker room later in the drive.

McCaffrey was then ruled out officially early in the fourth quarter.

#49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is OUT with an oblique injury. — Lindsey Pallares (@lindseylares) October 15, 2023

McCaffrey caught a 13-yard touchdown on the 49ers’ opening drive of the game, which marked his 15th straight game with a touchdown. That score tied him with O.J. Simpson and John Riggins for the second-longest streak in league history, including playoffs. Only Lenny Moore had a better streak with 17 straight games.

McCaffrey entered Sunday’s game with 510 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns. He had 43 rushing yards on 11 carries when he left the game, and had nine receiving yards on three catches.

The 49ers trailed the Browns 13-10 to start the fourth quarter, though they retook the lead after D Lenoir intercepted Browns quarterback P.J. Walker. That pick set up an eight-yard touchdown run from Jordan Mason. San Francisco lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier in the game to a shoulder injury , too.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.