49ers sign WR Jauan Jennings to extension amid backdrop of Brandon Aiyuik negotiations

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Jauan Jennings #15 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have a new deal with a wide receiver, but it's not Brandon Aiyuk.

The 49ers announced on Wednesday that they've signed Jauan Jennings to an extension to his rookie contract through the 2025 season. Per multiple reports, the deal is worth a guaranteed $10.5 million over the next two seasons and carries a maximum value of $15.4 million.

Jennings entered the offseason as a restricted free agent. He earned roughly $2.7 million in his first three NFL seasons after being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Tennessee. He was waived as a rookie and signed to the practice squad but returned to the active roster in 2021 and has remained active since.

Jennings has sat out voluntary OTAs without a deal in place. He's now slated to return to team activities.

Assuming that Aiyuk and the 49ers work out a deal, Jennings slots in as the No. 3 wide receiver option in San Francisco behind Deebo Samuel and Aiyuk. In three seasons. Jennings has tallied 78 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns. He posted 19 catches for 265 yards and a touchdown in 13 games last season.

Jennings was on track as a Super Bowl MVP candidate had the 49ers prevailed in February against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was involved in both of San Francisco's touchdowns in the game. He threw a second-quarter touchdown to Christian McCaffrey that gave the 49ers a 10-0 lead. He then caught a fourth-quarter touchdown from Brock Purdy that put the 49ers back up, 16-13.

The Chiefs rallied from there for a 25-22 win. For the game, Jennings tallied four catches for 42 yards and the score in addition to his 21-yard touchdown pass.

The top offseason priority in San Francisco remains Aiyuk, who's sitting out OTAs while reportedly seeking a deal that eclipses Amon-Ra St. Brown's four-year, $120 million extension with the Detroit Lions. He's due $14.1 million on a fifth-year option to his rookie contract that the 49ers exercised, but is skipping OTAs in search of long-term contract security.