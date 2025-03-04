7 NBA takes I NEED to get off my chest | Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

I’ve got a lot on my mind watching the NBA as of late, and on this pod I’m unleashing some of those takes. Some are hot. Others are mild. After opening with some thoughts on the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers, I brought on three guests to discuss the rest. Jared Weiss, who covers the NBA for The Athletic, talked Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets. Then Legend Of Winning came on to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, before Bryce Simon made his second appearance to talk Detroit Pistons and some NBA Draft.

(00:30) - Devin Booker needs to request a trade

(2:20) - NBA should change the play-in rules

(4:50) - Celtics are still the favorites in the East

(18:35) - Nuggets need to play their young guys

(21:05) - Lakers are best-equipped team to take out OKC

(44:00) - James Harden needs to adapt

(54:25) - LOW calls out KOC’s dunk contest takes

(1:02:05) - Could the Pistons win a playoff series?

(1:22:15) - NBA draft takes: Jase Richardson & Danny Wolf

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts