'A Carol For Two,' 'Holiday Mismatch' and more: How to watch the new Hallmark holiday movies coming out this weekend

Halloween is over and the holidays are officially here — at least according to Hallmark. Hallmark Channel is ready to deck the halls — and our screens — with plenty of new Christmas movies. From now until the weekend before Christmas Day, we're getting three new holiday movies on the Hallmark Channel, premiering every Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. Plus, new premieres every Thursday as part of the Hallmark Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas series, and starting in November, new movies streaming every Thursday as part of Hallmark+'s new Very Merry Collection.

This week, we're getting Hallmark Mystery's My Sweet Austrian Holiday on Thursday, Oct. 31. Then on Friday it's time for A Carol For Two, Saturday is all about Our Holiday Story and to close out the festive weekend on Sunday, Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick are reuniting for Holiday Mismatch.

Keep reading to learn more about these new Hallmark Christmas movies, find out where to watch Hallmark movies without cable and more.

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Thursday, Oct. 31)

An American expat running her chocolate shop in Vienna must compete to become Vienna's chocolatier of the year to save her business. Brittany Bristow and Will Kemp star in My Sweet Austrian Holiday, which premiered last night on Hallmark Mystery and is currently available to stream on Peacock.

A Carol for Two (Friday, Nov. 1)

Two singing waiters are paired up to perform during their theater district diner's annual Christmas Eve concert, finally gifting them both a shot at their Broadway dreams. But a love triangle could jeopardize their chance at stardom. Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz and Charlotte d'Amboise star in A Carol Tor Two, which premieres Friday, Nov. 1 on Hallmark Channel and will stream for three days following its premiere on Peacock.

Our Holiday Story (Saturday, Nov. 2)

A couple recounts the tale of how fate brought them together repeatedly one holiday season. Our Holiday Story stars Hallmark veterans Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie. It premieres Saturday, Nov. 2, on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream on Peacock for three days following its premiere.

Holiday Mismatch (Sunday, Nov. 3)

Two polar opposite mothers meddle in their children's dating lives and find themselves thrown together for the holiday season. Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Caroline Rhea and Beth Broderick are reunited in Holiday Mismatch, which premieres this Sunday, Nov. 3 on Hallmark Channel and streaming on Peacock.

How to watch Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024

If you're already a cable subscriber and are looking for more ways to watch the Hallmark Channel, you should be able to login with your cable credentials on WatchHallmarkTV.com and tune into a free livestream of the new Christmas movies as they premiere. Don't have cable? Here's what we recommend subscribing to if you want the Hallmark Channel:

Where to stream Hallmark Christmas movies in 2024:

Hallmark Channel's 2024 Countdown to Christmas schedule

Premiere times are 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Nov. 1

A Carol for Two

Stars: Ginna Claire Mason, Jordan Litz, Charlotte d'Amboise

Logline: After moving to New York to make it on Broadway, Violette Wagner (Mason) gets a job at Fiore's, a legendary theater district diner run by Violette's late mother's best friend (d'Amboise), famous for its singing wait staff, who bide their time there while awaiting that big break. Luck seems to be on her side when she gets a coveted slot, singing during Fiore's annual Christmas Eve concert, which is attended by a who's who of the theater world. But her big opportunity turns out to be a duet with Alex (Litz), who has been less than welcoming, and believes she was only given the job because the owner of Fiore's is a family friend. They're stuck with each other, though, since people have been plucked out of that show and put right on Broadway. As they rehearse together, Alex's cousin, Brad, takes an interest in Violette, and they begin dating but, unbeknownst to her, Alex has been feeding Brad information about her, Cyrano-style, to win her over. However, when Alex begins developing feelings for her as well, a love triangle ensues, and things come to a head when their deception is uncovered, which, in turn, threatens Violette and Alex's big opportunity.

Saturday, Nov. 2

Our Holiday Story

Stars: Nikki DeLoach, Warren Christie

Logline: As Dave (Christie) and Nell (DeLoach) recount their love story to their daughter's boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together — and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile, in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say "I love you" for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty, and the capacity for change — in ourselves and others.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Holiday Mismatch

Stars: Caroline Rhea, Beth Broderick

Logline: When free-spirited Kath (Rhea) and uptight Barbara (Broderick) clash at a Christmas committee meeting, they're shocked to discover they've accidentally set up their adult children via a dating app. Determined to stop the romance, the two mothers team up, only to realize they have more in common than they thought. As their kids' love blossoms, so does an unexpected friendship between their meddling moms, bringing both families together for a festive Christmas.

Friday, Nov. 8

Trivia at St. Nick's

Stars: Tammin Sursok, Brant Daugherty

Logline: When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year — the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste (Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste's team must adopt Max (Daugherty), the football team's new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown — though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game. Celeste can't help but delight in Max's infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. After a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life's surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Santa Tell Me

Stars: Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing, Benjamin Ayres, Christopher Russell, Kurt Szarka

Logline: When Olivia (Krakow), a successful interior designer, finds an old letter from Santa promising she'll meet the love of her life by Christmas Eve — and that his name will be Nick — she's stunned to meet not one, but three guys named Nick (Ayres, Russell, and Szarka). As she navigates these holiday romances, Olivia also finds herself drawn to her charming co-worker, Chris (Lissing), throwing her magical Christmas quest into question. With the clock ticking toward Christmas Eve, Olivia embarks on a heartwarming and humorous journey to uncover her true soulmate.

Sunday, Nov. 10

'Tis the Season to Be Irish

Stars: Fiona Gubelmann, Eoin Macken

Logline: Rose (Gubelmann), a nomadic house flipper, heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage, but her plans are upended when she meets Sean (Macken), a local realtor determined to preserve his town's heritage. As she works on the cottage and embraces Irish Christmas traditions, Rose finds herself falling for Sean and questioning her fear of settling down. Together, they must confront their pasts and discover if love is worth taking root.

Friday, Nov. 15

Christmas With the Singhs

Stars: Anuja Joshi, Ben Hollingsworth

Logline: For Asha Singh (Joshi), Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she's stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake (Hollingsworth), her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn't exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: Their families couldn't be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences, and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Jingle Bell Run

Stars: Ashley Williams, Andrew Walker

Logline: Avery (Williams) is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show in which she's paired with former hockey player Wes (Walker). Despite clashing at first, Avery's puzzle-solving skills and Wes' physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It's not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Sunday, Nov. 17

Confessions of a Christmas Letter

Stars: Angela Kinsey, Alec Santos; cameo by Brian Baumgartner

Logline: Settie Rose (Kinsey), a quirky family matriarch, enters her town's annual holiday letter-writing contest but needs help, so she hires struggling novelist Juan (Santos) to craft the perfect letter. When a mix-up leads to the rumor that Juan is engaged to Settie's daughter Lily (Lillian Doucet-Roche), the whole family scrambles to keep up the charade. As Juan bonds with the Roses and overcomes his writer's block, Settie learns that embracing her imperfect family is what truly makes her story special. Watch for a The Office reunion between Kinsey and Baumgartner.

Friday, Nov. 22

Christmas on Call

Stars: Sara Canning, Ser'Darius Blain; cameo by Donna Kelce

Logline: In the lead-up to Christmas, emergency room doctor Hannah Michaels (Canning) juggles her demanding job and a budding romance with EMT Wes Sullivan (Blain) in Philadelphia. They spend time together as Wes helps her become more acquainted with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Philadelphia, it's clear that they're starting to fall for each other. As the local first responders balance duty with holiday celebrations, they come together to face challenges, support each other and find moments of joy.

Saturday, Nov. 23

Three Wiser Men and a Boy

Stars: Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, Margaret Colin

Logline: The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidentally by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke's (Walker) son Thomas' (Miles Marthaller) school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son's stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers, Taylor (Hynes) and Stephan (Campbell). Meanwhile, the trio navigates to meet their mom Barbara's (Colin) new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Sunday, Nov. 24

To Have and To Holiday

Stars: Madeleine Arthur, Robert Bazzocchi, Eric Close

Logline: When Celeste (Arthur) gets engaged to Jason (Bazzocchi) after just a few months of dating, her father, and the couple's would-be officiant, Pastor Mark (Close), insists on putting them through a pre-wedding "bootcamp" filled with Christmas-themed challenges. As the couple grows stronger through the festive activities, Celeste considers following her dreams in the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Pastor Mark learns to trust his daughter's choices, leading to a heartwarming holiday season for the whole family.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle

Stars: Rachel Boston, Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, Tanner Novlan, Matthew James Dowden, Max Lloyd-Jones

Logline: Three adult siblings (Lamothe-Kipnes, Dowden and Lloyd-Jones) return to their childhood home at Christmas to honor their late grandmother's wishes and try to agree on new leadership for the family's company. Enter Annie Merkel (Boston) — also known as Mrs. Miracle — who poses as an estate planner and uses her special brand of Christmas magic to help the family find common ground and rekindle their bonds. As the siblings try to sort things out, Charlotte (Lamothe-Kipnes) also finds herself reconnecting with Austin (Novlan), the manor's caretaker and her first love.

Friday, Nov. 29

A '90s Christmas

Time: Premieres 6 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Eva Bourne, Chandler Massey, Katherine Barrell

Logline: Workaholic lawyer Lucy Miller (Bourne) is celebrating her promotion alone on Christmas Eve when a mysterious rideshare experience transports her back to 1999. Reliving the holiday with her mom, sister and best friend — not to mention her high school crush — Lucy gets a second chance to understand where her relationships went wrong. Will this magical journey help her rewrite her future or leave her destined to be alone?

Friday, Nov. 29

Deck the Walls

Time: Premieres 8 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Ashley Greene, Wes Brown, Danny Pellegrino

Logline: Rose (Greene) is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal (Pellegrino) is responsible for a Christmas charity house flipback in their suburban Ohio hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose plans to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen (Brown), her brother's best friend, contractor, and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose's youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Believe in Christmas

Time: Premieres 6 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Meghan Ory, John Reardon

Logline: When Beatrice (Ory) reluctantly joins her best friend on a trip to the enchanting Christmasland, she's skeptical of the holiday magic surrounding them. But as she experiences festive traditions and meets a charming stranger named Ethan (Reardon), she begins to question what's real and what's part of the experience. In the end, Christmasland helps Beatrice rediscover hope, love, and the magic of new beginnings.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

Time: Premieres 8 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Ed Begley Jr., Richard Riehle, Diedrich Bader,

Christine Ebersole, Megyn Price; cameos by Jenna Bush Hager, Donna Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire, George Karlaftis

Logline: Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family's lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team's "Fan of the Year" contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it's clear there's a spark between them but when her grandfather's (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, and destiny and even questions her future with Derrick — unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Sunday, Dec. 1

The Finnish Line

Time: Premieres 6 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Kim Matula, Beau Mirchoff, Nichole Sakura

Logline: Inspired by her father's acclaimed legacy in dog sled racing, Anya (Matula) decides to follow in his footsteps. After his passing, she heads to Finland to participate in the 40th annual Joulurauha race, her father's final race where he fell short of the victory. Following an injury to her lead dog during the qualifying race, Anya finds herself partnered with a new canine companion owned by journalist and former racer Cole (Mirchoff), who aims to pen a story about her journey. Struggling to build trust with her new dog and facing her father's rival, Monty (Páll Sigþór Pálsson), Anya must navigate many challenges as she strives to win the race.

Sunday, Dec. 1

The Christmas Quest

Time: Premieres 8 p.m. ET/PT

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Kristoffer Polaha

Logline: An archeologist (Chabert) and her ex-husband (Polaha), an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

Friday, Dec. 6

Private Princess Christmas

Stars: Ali Skovbye, Derek Klena, Erica Durance

Logline: Vi (Skovbye), better known as Princess Violet of Wingravia, adores the privileges of being a royal if none of the responsibilities. After being disappointed by Vi one time too many, the Queen (Durance) decides to test her daughter's mettle once and for all and issues an ultimatum: Vi must pass a vigorous leadership boot camp in Colorado or lose the throne to her uncle. At boot camp, Vi and her fellow cadets are put through a rigorous grind under the uncompromising supervision of Captain Ryan Douglas (Klena).

Saturday, Dec. 7

Sugarplummed

Stars: Maggie Lawson, Janel Parrish

Logline: Emily (Lawson) has always dreamed of creating the perfect Christmas, meticulously planning every detail year after year, only to feel like she's falling short. Hoping to bring her family closer together, she makes a wish for a holiday as picture-perfect as the ones she sees in a made-for-TV holiday movie. To her shock, Sugarplum (Parrish), the film's relentlessly optimistic main character, magically steps off the screen to make Emily's wish come true — whether she's ready for it or not. As Sugarplum applies her movie-world rules to real life, Emily gets caught up in the possibility of finally achieving a flawless family Christmas. But when Sugarplum's magical fixes start to backfire one by one, Emily begins to question what an ideal holiday really is. With time running out, Emily and Sugarplum find themselves on a heartwarming adventure — one that might just amount to an entirely different kind of Christmastime perfection.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Leah's Perfect Gift

Stars: Emily Arlook, Evan Roderick, Barbara Niven

Logline: Leah Meyer (Arlook) is a bonafide lover of Christmas — the trees, the ornaments, the eggnog! But she has always admired the holiday from afar because she's Jewish. Though her family celebrates Hanukkah, Leah has longed to experience a traditional Christmas. When her boyfriend Graham (Roderick) invites her to spend the holidays with his classic Connecticut family, she eagerly accepts. Excited to dive into the quintessential Christmas she's always dreamed of, Leah quickly discovers that fitting in with Graham's uptight family and his not-so-welcoming mom (Niven) is easier said than done. As holiday traditions clash and awkward moments pile up, it is not quite the cozy Christmas that she expected.

Friday, Dec. 13

Hanukkah on the Rocks

Stars: Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff, Marc Summers

Logline: One week before Hanukkah, corporate lawyer Tory (Farber) finds herself unexpectedly unemployed and questioning the career she's dedicated years to. As she helps her Bubby prepare for the holiday, she embarks on a quest across Chicago to find the last box of coveted Hanukkah candles. Her search leads her to Rocky's, an old town bar, where she encounters Jay (Kagasoff), a charming doctor from Florida, his grandfather Sam (Summers) and a cast of quirky regulars who make her rethink everything. Torn between keeping her job loss a secret and embracing a newfound sense of belonging, Tory ends up bartending at Rocky's, transforming it into the vibrant "Hanukkah on the Rocks" celebration. Through festive food, drinks, and games, she revitalizes the bar, bonds with Jay, and finds the courage to pursue her true calling. As Tory navigates the holiday, she learns that sometimes a detour can lead you exactly where you're meant to be, lighting the way to a future filled with joy, romance, and self-discovery.

Saturday, Dec. 14

The Santa Class

Stars: Kimberley Sustad, Benjamin Ayres

Logline: Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father's once-acclaimed and now-struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school's next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There's a lot at stake this year with Kate's school needing to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Following Yonder Star

Stars: Brooke D'Orsay, John Brotherton

Logline: A DaySpring movie. Abby Marshall (D'Orsay), once celebrated for her role as an inspirational mother on TV, is finding her real life in shambles after dealing with a scandal. She retreats to a luxury Vermont resort for Christmas only to find herself without a room due to a booking mishap. All the local hotels are booked up due to a rare astronomical event — a beautiful star said to mirror the Star of Bethlehem will appear on Christmas Eve. Thankfully, Abby finds a room at a quaint B&B, owned by Tom Maguire (Brotherton), who is also a high school astronomy teacher. Since his wife's passing, Tom has taken on a lot of extra responsibilities, including running the inn and directing the local church's Christmas pageant. Empathizing with Tom, Abby offers to help with the pageant and various activities around the inn and finds herself enjoying both the projects and Tom's company. Through newfound community, family, and love, Abby discovers that hope sometimes comes in the most unexpected ways.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Happy Howlidays

Stars: Jessica Lowndes, the winner of Hallmark+'s Finding Mr. Christmas

Logline: Mia (Lowndes), a meticulous web page editor for the Seattle Tourism Board, finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she's drawn into an unusual encounter when she finds a stray dog. Unsure how to handle the situation, she crosses paths with Max (the to-be-determined winner of Finding Mr. Christmas), a dog shelter owner. Mia agrees to let Max's ailing dog find solace with her newfound companion, in exchange for Max showing her the hidden gems of Seattle. Through their journey together, they both step out of their comfort zones, discovering new perspectives and forming a meaningful connection.

Hallmark Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas schedule

Premiere times are 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Mystery channel unless otherwise noted below.

Thursday, Oct. 31

My Sweet Austrian Holiday - Streaming on Peacock

Stars: Brittany Bristow, Will Kemp

Logline: Charlotte (Bristow) is an American, who has lived in Vienna since inheriting a chocolate shop from her grandparents two years ago. Since then, she has worked tirelessly to grow the business into a successful enterprise. Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year and Charlotte has been selected as one of the finalists for Vienna's chocolatier of the year. Taking home the prize could provide some much-needed money to fend off a large developer from taking over her grandparents' shop. Charlotte soon meets and befriends Henry (Kemp), and they bond over their shared affinity for quality chocolate. But a surprising twist of fate just might end their newfound relationship on a bittersweet note.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Five Gold Rings

Stars: Holland Roden, Nolan Gerard Funk

Logline: When New York City painter Audrey Moss (Roden) returns to her small Minnesota hometown for the holidays, she's met with an unexpected quest from her beloved late grandmother: find the owners of five mysterious gold rings and return them to their rightful homes before Christmas morning, only nine days away. In her bequeathment, Grandma also urges Audrey to team up with local private investigator and childhood friend, Finn O'Sullivan (Funk). From gingerbread house building to the annual Giving Gala, these two begin to bond over more than just their quest. As Audrey and Finn unravel the mystery of the missing rings' owners, they discover there is more to their relationship than they ever expected to find.

Thursday, Nov. 14

A Reason for the Season

Stars: Taylor Cole, Kevin McGarry

Logline: In order to earn her trust fund, Evie (Cole) is tasked with granting Christmas wishes to the people who saved her life on the night of her birth. To aid in her cause, she employs Kyle (McGarry), a handsome local attorney, to track down those who helped and attempt to secretly learn what they might want while maintaining her anonymity. With Christmas fast approaching, the heiress and the attorney can't resist falling for each other's charms as they ramp up their gift-giving efforts. But as time ticks down, will she be able to accomplish the mission and grant all of the wishes by Christmas Eve?

Thursday, Nov. 21

A Novel Noel

Stars: Julie Gonzalo, Brendan Penny

Logline: A successful New York City book editor (Gonzalo), who is losing touch with her passion after a few setbacks this year, learns she was chosen to run a bookstore in the small town of Saint Ives for the month of December. While realizing a childhood dream and butting heads with the handsome son (Penny) of the bookstore owners, she comes to realize that her love for bringing out the creativity of others is still her true calling, and untapped talent (and love) can be found anywhere... even in the writings of a cranky business-minded man, especially at Christmas.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Christmas Under the Lights

Stars: Heather Hemmens, Marco Grazzini

Logline: Emily (Hemmens) is always reluctant to return home to her family's animal rescue ranch — but when her mother passes away, her brother Nick requests her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival. When she arrives, she discovers Nick's friend, Luke (Grazzini), staying at the ranch — and that Luke was once a successful artist who worked with light. Though initially reluctant to collaborate, Emily and Luke work hard to pull off the best, most light-filled carnival the town has ever seen, a healing celebration of Emily's mother's legacy and the magic of Christmas — and along the way feel sparks of romance as radiant as the lights themselves.

Thursday, Dec. 5

A Dance in the Snow

Stars: Erica Cerra, Mark Ghanimé, Vanessa Burghardt, Dorian Giordano

Logline: Melanie's (Cerra) 17-year-old autistic daughter Jenny (Burghardt) is a senior in high school and looking forward to college. After a bad experience in her junior year, Jenny is not interested in attending her final Christmas dance before graduating. Melanie decides to surprise Jenny by getting involved in the school's planning committee to create a welcoming dance for all students. Meanwhile, Jenny and her friends secretly plan their own party, in part to honor Melanie. Melanie works with Jenny's literature teacher (Ghanimé) on the dance and starts to fall for him while Jenny develops something special with a new classmate (Giordano) at school. When their secrets snowball, however, their plans begin to drive a wedge between the usually tight-knit mother and daughter at the holidays.

Thursday, Dec. 12

All I Need for Christmas

Stars: Mallory Jansen, Dan Jeannotte

Logline: Maggie (Jansen) has been trying for years to break in as a singer-songwriter. Now faced with the challenges of new apps and social media, Maggie fears she's outdated and unable to compete in a tech-savvy world. While helping her parents on their farm at Christmastime, she meets Archer (Jeannotte), an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone. Archer is developing large-scale apps and is a tech enthusiast. At first, Maggie blames him for all of her songwriting woes. To her surprise, he encourages her to get back in touch with music that really matters and write from the heart; tech can be used in a supportive role to help her achieve her dreams without replacing the art of songwriting. Archer is dealing with the loss of family, and through her tight family bonds, Maggie helps Archer find ways of moving beyond years of family feuding. In this holiday romance, Maggie and Archer both discover there is merit in preserving the tried and true while making room for new ideas and methods to bring people together and help make dreams come true.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Trading Up Christmas

Stars: Italia Ricci, Michael Xavier

Logline: Michelle (Ricci) is the dreamer of her family, always brimming with imaginative ideas to make the world a better place. This Christmas, her sister Keri desperately needs a new home, and Michelle hatches a creative plan to help. Starting with just a Christmas stocking, she sets out to trade her way up to something far greater — a house for Keri. While Keri dismisses it as a far-fetched idea, local reporter Dan (Xavier) is intrigued. Assigned to cover Michelle's story, Dan follows her closely, and as her plan gains attention, he starts to see the world through her hopeful eyes. As Michelle and Dan grow closer, so do their feelings for each other. But when it seems her plan has failed and she fears it has ruined her relationship with Keri, Michelle is ready to give up. It's Dan's love and belief in her that reignites hope just when she needs it most.

Hallmark+'s The Very Merry Collection schedule

The below films will stream on Hallmark+.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Unwrapping Christmas: Tina's Miracle

Stars: Natalie Hall, Alec Santos

Logline: Tina Mitchell (Hall), a successful business owner, meets a charming guy Michael (Santos), just as her holiday season heats up with the town's Christmas gala and her busy store, All Wrapped Up. When the gala is threatened by a Scrooge-like estate owner planning to sell the venue, rumors begin to threaten Tina and Michael's newfound connection. As Tina works to keep the venue's doors open for the gala, she just might unwrap a new chapter in her life, filled with love and holiday cheer.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Unwrapping Christmas: Mia's Prince

Stars: Kathryn Davis, Nathan Witte

Logline: Mia (Davis), an accountant at All Wrapped Up, is stunned when local celebrity Beau Cavannagh (Witte), who looks just like her favorite romance novel hero, enters her life. Despite her doubts, Beau, an heir to a wealthy family, proves his feelings for her are real, even as his family disapproves. Mia soon finds herself swept up in a fairytale romance that's straight out of her dreams.

Thursday, Nov. 21

Unwrapping Christmas: Lily's Destiny

Stars: Ashley Newbrough, Torrance Coombs

Logline: Lily (Newbrough), the marketing guru of All Wrapped Up, believes the universe guides us to our destiny and it appears that it's guiding her toward a celebrity realtor. However, when she feels an unexpected spark with journalist Sean Whitlock (Coombs) during an interview, her heart starts to question everything. As her chemistry with Sean grows, Lily begins to wonder if he's the true match she's been waiting for all along.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Unwrapping Christmas: Olivia's Reunion

Stars: Cindy Busby, Jake Epstein

Logline: Olivia (Busby), the gift-wrapping expert at All Wrapped Up, makes a delivery to a remote cabin only to find her ex-boyfriend Benjamin (Epstein) on the other side of the door. After the pair have a minor spat, an unexpected storm traps them together. Neither of them is happy to be forced to spend time together. However, as talk turns to shared memories, old feelings and warmth begin to resurface and they are left wondering if it's possible to get it right a second time.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Season's Greetings From Cherry Lane

Stars: Jonathan Bennett, Annabelle Bourke, Corey Cott, Sarah Dugdale, Shannon Kook, Vincent Rodriguez III

Logline: In 1951, a doctor (Cott) wants to make the holiday special for his worried wife (Bourke) before he is shipped out to serve in Korea, but when she suffers a minor fracture to her arm, his carefully planned-out Christmas Eve plans are upended. In 2003, a newly married couple (Dugdale and Kook) who are always in agreement about everything hosts two sets of in-laws for Christmas Eve for the first time and find that they may not have had as much in common as they thought they did. And in 2024, a couple (Bennett and Rodriguez III) tries to arrange special Christmas surprises for each other but keeping them a secret may be harder than they thought.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Happy Holidays From Cherry Lane

Stars: Benjamin Ayres, Catherine Bell, James Denton, Erica Durance, Julie Gonzalo, Ryan Rottman

Logline: In 1960, Eli (Ayres) and Penny (Durance) take in Eli's curmudgeonly father, Walter (Serge Houde), and are forced to navigate some tricky family waters to get through the holidays while also working on a Christmas-themed time capsule for son Alex's school project. In 1998, we see Regina (Bell) and Nelson's (Denton) first meeting: stuck together when a blizzard strands Nelson in Regina's home on Christmas Eve. In 2015, Jessie (Gonazlo) faces a big challenge while planning her sister's last-minute Christmas Eve wedding — the officiant is Tim (Rottman), her high school sweetheart, whom she hasn't seen in almost 20 years.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Deck the Halls on Cherry Lane

Stars: John Brotherton, Erin Cahill, Brooke D'Orsay, Chelsea Hobbs, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Sam Page, Matt Dusk

Logline: In 1966, single guy David's (Hollingsworth) plans for a simple Christmas are dashed when his neighbor Stephanie (Hobbs) arrives with news that she won a contest to have Tommy Saunders' (Dusk) Christmas Eve TV special broadcast live from her house — but used his address. In 1981, John (Brotherton) and Lizzie (Cahill) learn that this will be their last Christmas on Cherry Lane after John receives a job offer in Michigan and Lizzie finds out she's pregnant. In 2000, best friends Matt (Page) and Rebecca (D'Orsay) find unexpected feelings developing as they try to find out who is behind a series of Christmas-themed random acts of kindness.