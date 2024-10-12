Aaron Rodgers off injury list, will be available for Jets' Monday Night Football matchup vs. Bills

New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings London, United Kingdom - October 6: Aaron Rodgers of New York Jets controls the ball during the NFL match between New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) (DeFodi Images/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered an ankle injury last week, is good to go for Week 6. Rodgers is off the injury report, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and should be active for Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers suffered a low ankle sprain during last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London after a tackle bent his leg awkwardly. Rodgers briefly left the field to be evaluated but soon returned.

The 40-year-old quarterback was limited in practice earlier this week, but was a full participant on Saturday, per the Jets' injury report.

Monday will mark New York's first game since Jets owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh. Rodgers, who had some public disagreements with Saleh during his time with the Jets, has denied that he had he had anything to do with Saleh's ouster, calling those claims "patently false."

The 23-17 loss to the Vikings seemingly prompted Johnson to part ways with Saleh, as the Jets failed to capitalize on a potentially game-winning drive and instead fell to 2-3. Rodgers threw three interceptions in the loss, while the Jets failed to convert a first down until the second quarter.