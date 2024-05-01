Abner Uribe, José Siri ejected after throwing punches in brawl in Brewers' win over Rays

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Milwaukee Brewers Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Jose Siri (22) takes a swing at Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe (45) in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

It was a very chaotic night at American Family Field on Tuesday.

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder José Siri were both ejected from the Brewers’ 8-2 win after they threw bunches during a brawl that broke out in the eighth inning. Both Brewers manager Pat Murphy and starting pitcher Freddie Peralta were tossed a few innings earlier, too, after Peralta hit Siri with a pitch.

The fight is sure to result in fines and suspensions being handed down from the league office in the coming days.

The main incident broke out in the eighth inning, and quickly led to the ejections after both benches were cleared. Siri grounded out to start the inning, and Uribe caught a toss from Rhys Hoskins to make the play at first.

Almost immediately, though, the routine play fell apart. Uribe, who waited at the bag for Siri to get there before walking right past him, said something to Siri. That quickly escalated things, which led to punches being thrown as the scene turned incredibly chaotic.

Things get HEATED in between the Rays and Brewers Milwaukee 😳 pic.twitter.com/Jbd5hQ4xxp — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 1, 2024

Though it’s unclear what was said to spark the incident, it erupted very quickly. And since punches were thrown in the fight as just about everyone possible stormed the field, Uribe and Siri will likely be facing some sort of suspension.

That incident came just two innings after Murphy and Peralta were ejected from the game, too. Peralta was tossed after he hit Siri with a pitch in the sixth inning with a 3-0 count. That set Murphy off, and the umpires quickly threw them both out of the game after Murphy came storming out of the dugout.

Freddy Peralta and Pat Murphy have been ejected from the game. #ThisIsMyCrew | #MLB pic.twitter.com/zBDgpzp08Z — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) May 1, 2024

Despite all of that, the Brewers had little issue grabbing the six-run win. They got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, and then Willy Adames hit a three-run homer in the fifth to put them up 6-1. From there, the Brewers simply held on to pick up the win.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Brewers, who now hold an 18-11 record this season. They’ll wrap up a three-game series against the Rays, who sit at just 14-17, on Wednesday night.