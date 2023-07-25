Aces' Candace Parker out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair foot fracture

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 29: Candace Parker #3 of the Las Vegas Aces warms up before a game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Liberty 98-81. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Aces star Candace Parker is now out indefinitely.

Parker announced on Instagram on Monday night that she underwent surgery to repair a fracture in her foot, something she’s apparently been trying to play through all season. The only option, she said, was to undergo surgery.

“I’ll rehab and work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Parker has missed the last five games for the Aces. The team did not provide a timeline for her return. It’s unclear how she initially fractured her foot.

"Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery," the team said in a statement. "She is out indefinitely, and will work her way towards getting healthy as soon as possible."

Parker has averaged nine points and 5.4 rebounds in 18 games with the Aces this season. The former two-time league MVP joined the Aces on a one-year deal this past offseason after spending two seasons with the Chicago Sky, where she helped lead the franchise to a WNBA title.

The Aces enter Tuesday’s game against the Sky with a league-best 21-2 record. They haven’t lost in Las Vegas yet this season, either. The Aces have 17 games left in the regular season, which gives Parker about two months to return to the court before the playoffs start and the Aces try to defend their WNBA title from last summer. While it’s a good sign that the team didn’t rule her out for the rest of the year, that’s not a lot of time to work with.