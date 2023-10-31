Adolis García, Max Scherzer removed from Rangers' World Series roster due to injury

MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Oct 30, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after after suffering an injury in the eighth inning of game three of the 2023 World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 21779211 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

UPDATE:

The World Series is over for Texas Rangers stars Adolis García and Max Scherzer.

MLB announced Tuesday night before Game 4 that it had approved roster substitutions for both players who sustained injuries in Game 3 on Monday. Neither is eligible to play again in the series.

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday after straining his left oblique in Game 3.

Manager Bruce Bochy told reporters Tuesday that García took some swings before the decision to remove him from the lineup.

“He did try to take some swings," Bochy said. "He’s getting treatment. He does have a moderate strain to his oblique.”

García's status for the remainder of the series is unclear, but Bochy wasn't optimistic.

“Have to be honest, it’s not great news,” he said.

Will García, Scherzer play again in World Series?

Bochy also said that starting pitcher Max Scherzer's status moving forward is unclear after he experienced back spasms in Monday's Game 3 win. The team was still deciding whether to keep both players on the World Series roster at the time of the update.

“They're not easy decisions," Bochy said. "Look at the two players we're talking about.”

Losing either for the series would be a significant setback for the Rangers, who hold a 2-1 series lead. García's absence is cause for more immediate concern, with Scherzer not scheduled to pitch again until potential late games in the series. The Rangers have counted on García's bat, arm and leadership throughout the postseason.

Travis Jankowski will take García's place in right field for Game 4. Jankowski, 32, slashed .263/.357/.689 with one home run and 30 RBI in limited action during the regular season. He has one hit in two plate appearances in the postseason.

García's injury

García left Game 3 in the eighth inning Monday due to tightness in his left side. He clutched his side in apparent pain immediately after swinging on a flyout to deep center field.

Adolis Garcia is coming out of the game after grabbing his oblique after this swing, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/wF0n6VFiUt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 31, 2023

The out ended the half-inning, and García didn't return to his defensive position in right. The Rangers won the game 3-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

A two-time All-Star, García has been the Rangers' best player during a historic postseason run. He earned ALCS MVP honors after hitting at least one home run in four consecutive games as the Rangers beat the Houston Astros in seven. García hit five home runs total in the series, including two in the Game 7 clincher. He finished the series with 15 RBI, an MLB record for a single postseason series.

He followed that by hitting a walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 1 of the World Series to secure a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

He was held hitless in Games 2 and 3 while drawing a walk in each game. But with his bat quiet, he still made a significant impact on Game 3, with an outfield assist to throw out Christian Walker at the plate in the second inning.

The out was the first of the inning and thwarted a potential scoring outburst from the Diamondbacks, who would've had a man on second with a run scored and no outs had García's throw missed the mark. Instead, Max Scherzer recorded two consecutive outs after the play at the plate, and Arizona came away from the inning scoreless.

García is slashing .323/.382/.726 with eight home runs and 22 RBI in 15 games this postseason.

Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser contributed reporting to this story.