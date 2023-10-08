Aidan Hutchinson makes unreal one-handed interception of Bryce Young behind the line of scrimmage

Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball after making an interception in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) (Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

A pair of recent top-two picks squared off on Sunday in Detroit.

Aidan Hutchinson got the best of Bryce Young early in Sunday's game between the Lions and Carolina Panthers. Hutchinson made a spectacular interception of Young in the first quarter that helped set his Lions up with a 14-0 lead.

With Detroit leading, 7-0, Young ran a play-action play on second-and-seven in Carolina territory. The rookie Panthers quarterback looked to tight end Ian Thompson on a swing pass in the backfield when his downfield options were covered. It was not a good decision.

Thompson was in to block on the play and had just come off a block of Hutchinson. Free from his blocker, Hutchinson reached out with his right hand to snag the ball and pulled it in for a one-handed interception. He returned it to the Panthers' 20-yard line to set the Lions up with a short field.

Five plays later, Jared Goff found tight end Sam LaPorta in the end zone to extend Detroit's lead to 14-0.

It was another outstanding play for Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft who recorded 9.5 sacks and three interceptions as a rookie and was named Rookie of the Year by the NFL. He's off to another great start, having entered Sunday's game with 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Now he's added an interception to his tally.

Young, the No. 1 pick in April's draft, is not off to such a good start in Charlotte. He entered Sunday seeking his first win as an NFL starter having thrown two touchdowns and two interception in three starts. Now Hutchinson has added to his woes.