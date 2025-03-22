Amir Khan, viral McNeese manager, expected to join coach Will Wade in moving to NC State

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - MARCH 20: McNeese State student manager Amir "Aura" Khan looks on during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Amica Mutual Pavillion on March 20, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Amir Khan became an internet and TV sensation for McNeese during the Cowboys' two games in the NCAA tournament. However, with head coach Will Wade reportedly moving on to NC State, the student manager is expected to follow and take his "Aura" to Raleigh.

Wade reportedly agreed to become the Wolfpack's new coach on Wednesday, just a couple of hours after he acknowledged during a press conference that he'd spoken with NC State ahead of McNeese's first-round matchup with his alma mater Clemson. The Cowboys upset the Tigers on Thursday before losing in the second round to

The coach and NC State have agreed to a six-year deal, reports CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. Khan is expected to join Wade in Raleigh as a graduate manager.