Angelo Leo pulls out wild one-punch knockout to stun Luis Alberto Lopez, win IBF featherweight title

Luis Alberto Lopez found himself on the wrong side of what could very easily go down as the “Knockout of the Year” on Saturday night.

And he lost his title belt because of it, too.

Angelo Leo absolutely stunned Lopez with a wild one-punch knockout in the 10th round of their bout at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday. Leo, after largely dodging a head solid shot from Lopez, responded perfectly with a clean left hook that landed right in the center of Lopez's head. That sent the now former IBF featherweight champion falling straight back to the mat out cold and ended the fight immediately.

Just look:

ROAD RAGE 😤



THE HOMETOWN KID PUT VENADO TO SLEEP. pic.twitter.com/kLpIYbQ201 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) August 11, 2024

Leo entered the night on a four-fight win streak and now holds a near-perfect 25-1 record. He claimed the WBA Continental featherweight title with a knockout win over Mike Plania in January, and then defended it with a unanimous decision win over Eduardo Baez in April.

Lopez entered Saturday’s bout with a 30-2 career record with 17 KOs. He first claimed the IBF featherweight title in December 2022 with a majority decision win over Josh Warrington. He defended that belt successfully three times, and he had won 13 straight fights dating back to 2019 before his loss.

Though there have been plenty of remarkable knockouts so far this year, and there is plenty of time left for more, Leo's was about as clean and appeared as effortless as could possibly be. He landed his shot perfectly, and there was nothing Lopez could do to stop it.