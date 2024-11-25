Angels, veteran LHP Yusei Kikuchi reportedly agree to three-year, $63 million deal

The Los Angeles Angels are continuing to make offseason moves. Their latest? Reportedly signing veteran lefty starter Yusei Kikuchi. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Angels and Kikuchi have agreed to a three-year, $63 million deal.

Kikuchi, 33, is coming off the best half-season of his MLB career. Acquired by the Houston Astros just before the 2024 trade deadline, Kikuchi started 10 games for the Astros, averaged six innings per start, and allowed just 18 earned runs, eight home runs, and 14 walks. He struck out 76 batters over those 10 starts and ended his regular season with a 2.70 ERA in Houston.

Kikuchi has pitched in the U.S. since 2019, but he's a true veteran. He made his professional debut in Japan in 2010, and pitched nine seasons for the Seibu Lions before being posted and signing a four-year deal with the Seattle Mariners. He signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, where he pitched until he was traded to the Astros.

It's possible the time Kikuchi spent in Houston will extend his career several years. Coming into the 2024 season, Kikuchi's career MLB ERA was 4.71 with a 1.383 WHIP. And through the first four months of 2024, his 4.75 ERA was right in line with this career numbers. But he began to find more success after he was traded to the Astros, who worked with Kikuchi on locating his pitches better. The difference was enormous. His strikeouts exploded, making him an incredibly effective weapon in the starting rotation.

The Angels have been shockingly aggressive since the World Series ended in late October. They traded for designated hitter and outfielder Jorge Soler on Halloween, sending right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning to the Atlanta Braves to acquire Soler. Two weeks later they signed former Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $12 million deal. Now they've landed Kikuchi, all before some teams have made even a single consequential move.