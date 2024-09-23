Antonio Pierce declines to confirm that Raiders QB Gardner Minshew will start moving forward, doubles down on 'business decisions'

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

A day after a blowout loss at home to the Carolina Panthers, it appears that roster changes are on the table on both sides of the ball for the Las Vegas Raiders, including at quarterback.

Head coach Antonio Pierce lamented on Sunday what he described as "business decisions" made by players on the field and promised ensuing "business decisions" from the coaching staff.

He was asked to expound on those comments at his Monday news conference. He declined to name names, but criticized the "entire defensive effort" in the 36-22 loss.

He was then asked if starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is "still the guy." Here's his answer:

"I think we've got to get with the players and just evaluate everything from yesterday first," Pierce said.

That was the last question and answer of his news conference. Pierce didn't criticize Minshew's play and said previously that the offense has to do "a better job on early downs and make it easier for him on third down."

But when given the chance, Pierce declined to confirm that Minshew will be the starter moving forward, opening the door to more turmoil in Las Vegas a day after one of the worst losses of the NFL season.

Is Minshew's job really at risk?

Minshew completed 18 of 28 passes against Carolina for 214 yards with one touchdown and one interception. With the Raiders trailing, 36-15 and the game out of reach late in the fourth quarter, Pierce replaced Minshew with backup and 2023 starter Aidan O'Connell. Minshew's last pass was an interception early in the fourth quarter as the Raiders trailed by 18.

O'Connell led the Raiders on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Tre Tucker. He completed 9 of 12 passes for 82 yards and the score.

When he asked what he saw from Hutchinson and if it "gave him any pause moving forward," Pierce said this:

"You look at how the game went — we're down two scores or so," Pierce said. "Let Aidan come in and see what he can do with the offense, move it. We're just trying to look for a spark."

So now you can add a potential quarterback controversy to what's already been a tumultuous 24 hours in Las Vegas.

About those 'business decisions'

As for the promised "business decisions," Pierce told reporters that "I don’t bite my tongue" and that he and his staff had yet to make them.

"We haven't," Pierce said. "Gotta get with the players first."

As for what those business decisions might look like?

"Whatever helps the Raiders win," Pierce continued. "That performance is not gonna help any team win. Let alone the Raiders."

The Raiders are now 1-2 with Sunday's ugly loss coming off the high of an upset of the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 2 with Minshew at quarterback. The wheels of the season are threatening to fall off ahead of a stretch of games against the Browns, Broncos, Steelers, Rams, Chiefs and Bengals.

Pierce was asked on Sunday specifically what he can do better in the wake of Sunday's loss.

"We talked about it," Pierce said. "We ID’d there could be a slip-up in a game like this where you have a high of the highs against the Ravens and you come out against a team everybody’s expecting you to beat. …

"Just kinda looking back, I think all of us, myself, the staff."

He then took a long pause.

“It’s just got to be better.”