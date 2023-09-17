AP Top 25: Texas moves to No. 3 behind Georgia and Michigan

Texas moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 after Week 3.
The Longhorns jumped ahead of Florida State after the Seminoles beat Boston College 31-29 on the road. Texas beat Wyoming 31-10 after the two teams were tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter.
Georgia remained at No. 1 after a 24-14 win over South Carolina while Michigan stayed at No. 2 after a 31-6 win over Bowling Green. Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime before reeling off 21 straight points and cruising to the win in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got 57 first-place votes. Texas got three, Michigan got two and Florida State received one.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Texas
4. Florida State
5. USC
6. Ohio State
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Notre Dame
10. Oregon
11. Utah
12. LSU
13. Alabama
14. Oregon State
15. Ole Miss
16. Oklahoma
17. North Carolina
18. Duke
19. Colorado
20. Miami
21. Washington State
22. UCLA
23. Tennessee
24. Iowa
25. Florida