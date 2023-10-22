AP Top 25: Top six unchanged as Alabama moves up to No. 9 and Penn State drops to No. 10

Penn State dropped three spots in the AP Top 25 after its loss to Ohio State on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions fell to No. 10 after losing 20-12 to the Buckeyes in a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. Ohio State remained at No. 3 in the top 25 behind Georgia and Michigan.
The top six teams in the poll kept their spots while Texas moved up to No. 7, Oregon moved up to No. 8 and Alabama is at No. 9 after a comeback win over Tennessee.
AP Top 25
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oklahoma
7. Texas
8. Oregon
9. Alabama
10. Penn State
11. Oregon State
12. Ole Miss
13. Utah
14. Notre Dame
15. LSU
16. Missouri
17. North Carolina
18. Louisville
19. Air Force
20. Duke
21. Tennessee
22. Tulane
23. UCLA
24. USC
25. James Madison