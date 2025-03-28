Are the Thunder creating a new brand of basketball? | Kevin O'Connor Show

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 27: Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder on court during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Paycom Center on March 27, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by William Purnell/Getty Images)

Is there a method to the Oklahoma City Thunder's current madness? According to NBA analyst Ben Taylor on the "The Kevin O'Connor Show," the Thunder are not just playing — it seems they're inventing a new brand of basketball.

Taylor is impressed by OKC's innovative use of tactics on both ends of the floor. He claimed the Thunder are "from the future," turning heads and breaking historical records while sporting one of the highest margins of victory ever seen in the NBA.

The Thunder have exhibited a knack for mixing things up both offensively and defensively. Their style isn't just a gimmick; it's yielding tangible results. Taylor points out that their defense, fluid to the point of starting in a zone and switching to man, keeps opponents guessing.

"They're very progressive in how they play," Taylor emphasized, adding that this forward-thinking style gives them an undeniable edge.

Thunder's blueprint for success

Part of this success can be attributed to their two-headed juggernaut of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. These players aren't just traditional bigs; Holmgren's return to the lineup revolutionized the way the Thunder approach spacing. Their impact is so tangible that these two role-specific players have combined their strengths to propel the Thunder into rarefied air.

Taylor praised Oklahoma City's approach, drawing parallels between their methods and those seen in chess, where knowing when and how to attack is key. Imagine an NBA game where the lines blur between offense and defense — this is the reality for the Thunder.

For a league ever thirsty for change, the Thunder's approach provides fresh hope. Could it pave the way for more outside-the-box thinking in other franchises? Are we on the brink of a new era marked by tactical dexterity and multifaceted basketball?

