The A's are going to Sacramento, a Marlins fire sale & the good, the bad and the Uggla

On Thursday, the baseball world finally got some sort of resolve about where the Oakland Athletics will be playing baseball next year. We think at least. A’s owner John Fisher announced the team will be playing at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, the home of the Triple-A River Cats, for the next three seasons.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss why the A’s needed to find a new ballpark to play after yet another tumultuous start in Oakland this year, the unfortunate situation that the fans are stuck in and the questionable comments made by Fisher being excited to see Aaron Judge hit home runs against his team at their temporary home.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys dive into why the 0-8 Miami Marlins might find themselves in fire sale mode well before the trade deadline because of their rough start. While there are still players to be hopeful about with the Marlins, there are a few players that teams already covet and could make a play for with the team spiraling.

To close out the show, Jake & Jordan bring back the good, the bad and the Uggla to talk about the biggest hits and misses from this week in baseball. Thankfully, one of our favorite players just missed getting hit by a sausage in Milwaukee.

3:07 The A’s are on the move

22:32 Are the Marlins about to sell?

30:19 The Good

34:39 The Bad

39:21 The Uggla

48:29 Jake says thanks

