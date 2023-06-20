Astros vs. Dodgers: How to watch MLB games this week without cable

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 30: Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 30, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Baseball is still our country's pastime, but these days, watching America's national sport is a whole new ballgame — and not just because of the rule changes in the 2023 MLB season. With games split among cable, streaming and regional sports networks, plus local restrictions and blackouts added into the mix, keeping up with your favorite team can be hit or miss unless you’re willing to shell out for a pricey cable package (and even then, you might get hit with blackouts).

But don't worry, we're stepping up to the plate. Here's every MLB game you can stream this week without paying for cable, your local RSN or MLB Network, including tonight's MLB on TBS Baseball game.

This week is jam-packed with games you can watch without having to find your regional sports network or paying for a pricey baseball package. Starting with Tuesday's Yankees vs. Mets game on TBS and ending with Sunday Night Baseball's Yankees vs. Red Sox game over on ESPN. Plus, you can stream two Friday Night Baseball games over on Apple TV+, and don't forget about MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock.

Want to make sure you have your bases covered headed into this week of MLB? Here’s how to watch or stream MLB this weekend without cable.

How to watch MLB on TBS

Date: June 20, 2023

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Game: Braves vs. Phillies

TV: TBS

MLB on TBS broadcasts baseball games on Tuesday nights. Next Tuesday's game is the Atlanta Braves at the Philadelphia Phillies. Don't regularly tune into TBS or aren't sure if you have that channel? Here's our recommendation for how to watch MLB on TBS:

How to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET, 7:05 p.m. ET

Games: Pirates vs. Marlins, Mets vs. Phillies

Streaming: Apple TV+

This upcoming Friday Night Baseball will feature the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. the Miami Marlins at 6:40 p.m. and the New York Mets vs. the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. Friday Night Baseball streams exclusively on Apple TV+, and while last year's games were open to non-subscribers, this season FNB is a paid-subscriber event only.

How to watch Baseball Night in America (AKA MLB on Fox)

Date: June 24, 2023

Time: 1:10 p.m., 7:15 p.m. ET

Games: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Astros vs. Dodgers, Twins vs. Tigers

TV: Fox

Baseball Night in America (Fox's Saturday night MLB schedule) includes a whopping three games this week: The Chicago Cubs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m., the Houston Astros vs. the LA Dodgers at 7:15 p.m. and the Minnesota Twins vs. the Detroit Tigers, also at 7:15 p.m.

If you already have Fox through your cable package, digital satellite or live TV subscription, then you should be set to watch baseball on Fox this weekend (barring any regional restrictions). If you don’t have access to Fox, here’s our recommendation for where to stream the sports-heavy channel:

How to watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Date: June 25, 2023

Time: N/A

Game: N/A

Streaming: Peacock

The Peacock exclusive MLB Sunday Leadoff will feature 19 weekend games this season. This Sunday, there is not Sunday Leadoff game.

How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN

Date: June 25, 2023

Time: 10 a.m., 7 p.m. ET

Game: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Astros vs. Dodgers

TV: ESPN

ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball offers a game to national audiences nearly every week. This week, we get two matchups: the Chicago Cubs vs. the St. Louis Cardinals at 10 a.m. and the Houston Astros vs. the LA Dodgers at 7 p.m. If you don't have access to ESPN through a cable package, here's what we recommend:

How to watch MLB on ESPN

How to watch MLB on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream one out-of-market game every day of this season (blackout restrictions apply).