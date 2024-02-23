Baltimore Ravens 2024 NFL offseason primer: Free agents galore for AFC heavyweight

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 season: 13-4, won AFC North, lost AFC championship game

Overview: Baltimore was the best team in football during the regular season by both record and most advanced metrics (No. 1 overall in DVOA). It earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs behind a dominant defense and a highly efficient offense and advanced to its first AFC championship in the Lamar Jackson era after the quarterback won his second MVP award. But things came to abrupt end when the Ravens were stunned at home in a loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.

After falling short of its Super Bowl goal, Baltimore faces an offseason of change, with a litany of free agents to tend to. The Ravens already lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver to the coaching carousel, so now it’s time to address the personnel and try to upgrade the roster while retaining some key talent. Having Jackson under center erases a lot of problems, but the Ravens are undergoing an organizational facelift this offseason.

Key free agents

DL Justin MadubuikeLB Patrick QueenEDGE Jadeveon ClowneyWR Odell Beckham Jr.RB Gus EdwardsS Geno StoneRB JK Dobbins OG Kevin Zeitler

Who's in/out? Justin Madubuike has developed into one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire NFL and he was a big reason as to why the Ravens had such a dominant defense. According to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Maduibuke ranked eighth in pressure rate (13.1%) among all defensive tackles with at least 250 pass rush snaps on the season. Patrick Queen is another player they may want to bring back, but the presence of Roquan Smith may make them comfortable at linebacker enough to let Queen walk.

Key free agent needs

Offensive lineEDGEWide receiver

Why the holes? The Ravens have a long term piece at center in Tyler Linderbaum, but not much else outside of him. With Kevin Zeitler being a free agent and Ronnie Stanley a potential cut candidate, the Ravens will need to rebuild this group in a hurry. They could also stand to add players at wide receiver to help Zay Flowers out. They need to find some depth at edge rusher as well with Kyle Van Noy and Jadeveon Clowney slated to hit the open market.

Do they have the money?: Not quite. The Ravens are projected to be a little less than $1 million over the salary cap, which means moves are coming whether it's restructuring, trades or extensions.

Potential notable cuts:

OT Ronnie StanleyEDGE Tyus BowserOT Morgan Moses

Why they might be gone: Stanley's play has really fallen off due to injuries and the Ravens would immediately become cap-compliant by releasing him (a post-June 1 cut would free up $8.3 million in cap space). Tyus Bowser and Morgan Moses are some of the few cuts that the Ravens can make without incurring big dead cap penalties.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 302nd round: No. 62 overall3rd round: No. 93 overall4th round4th round5th round7th round7th round

Good draft fit

Duke OL Graham Barton

Why him? Baltimore might need a bunch of spots filled, so a versatile, high-floor offensive linemen to get that group moving in the right direction could be a necessity.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

This year's free-agent class at running back is loaded with talent, and likely to get even deeper via cap casualties. Let's add Derrick Henry (or another brand-name back) to a rushing offense that was already the league's most productive in 2023. It should almost go without saying that Baltimore also needs to enhance its receiving room, like adding a serious downfield threat to complement Zay Flowers and the tight ends. Lamar Jackson is just one additional playmaker away from producing a 4,000/1,000 season in terms of passing and rushing totals. — Andy Behrens