Bears GM Ryan Poles wants 'to do right by' Justin Fields if they trade him

The Chicago Bears face perhaps the biggest decision of the NFL offseason in what to do at quarterback.

They have two choices: Keep Justin Fields or trade him and select a new quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

General manager Ryan Poles addressed the pending decision on Tuesday at the NFL combine in Indianapolis. Here's what he said when asked if the Bears intend to trade Fields prior to the start of free agency if they ultimately decide to deal him.

"It just depends on what opportunities pop up," Poles said. ... "If we do go down that road, I want to do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray. I know that's uncomfortable. I wouldn't want to be in that situation either.

"We'll gather the information. We'll move as quickly as possible. We're not gonna be in a rush and see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."

"If you decide to draft a QB, what is your motivation to trade Justin Fields before free agency?"



While not a commitment to dealing him before free agency if they do trade him, Poles basically acknowledged that doing so would be optimal for all parties involved. Waiting for free agency dominoes to fall limits the options for everyone. But the Bears aren't going to rush things.

If a trade before free agency ends up being the case, that decision is coming quick. Free agency officially starts on March 13 with negotiations opened two days prior.

Fields has support in Bears locker room

Fields is popular in Chicago. In the locker room, at least. He's yet to post a winning record with the Bears, but did lead them to a 5-3 finish this season in his best season yet as a pro.

No. 1 receiver DJ Moore said Monday that he doesn't believe that any of the top rookie prospects are better options than Fields.

"I still don't think they compare to Justin right now," Moore said, per NFL Network.

Poles on Tuesday acknowledged the internal support for Fields.

"He's a leader," Poles said. "Everything our guys have said is true. I'm not surprised our guys have said what they have said. I feel the same way."

So why would the Bears trade Fields? Even in his best NFL season, Chicago's passing offense ranked 27th in the NFL with 182.1 yards per game. Fields is a unique threat as a runner, but Chicago's not going to compete if he doesn't make strides as a passer.

The quarterbacks at the top of the draft — USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye — present tantalizing upside as NFL passers. For a franchise that hasn't had an All-Pro quarterback since Johnny Lujack in 1950, selecting one of those quarterbacks is an enticing option.

It's a difficult decision and one that will ultimately determine the fate of the franchise for years to come.