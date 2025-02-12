Ben Simmons ready for 'fresh start' with Clippers after rough stretch with 76ers, Nets: 'I felt wanted'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 05: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets in action during the game against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on February 05, 2025 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Wizards won 119-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons is ready for another chance.

Now on the other side of the country after a very tumultuous stretch in his career, the new Los Angeles Clippers point guard is gearing up for his debut with what will be his third team in the league. The Clippers struck a deal with Simmons , who reached a buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, last week.

"Making the decision to come here, I felt wanted," Simmons said, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://www.latimes.com/sports/clippers/story/2025-02-11/ben-simmons-practices-with-clippers-he-is-ready-to-play"><ins>via the Los Angeles Times</ins></a>. "That's something you want to feel when you go to work."

Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick out of LSU in the 2016 draft, but he never really developed into the superstar that many expected him to once landing in the league. He's dealt with various injuries, and then held out of the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries, mental health concerns and a trade demand. That made for a very chaotic stretch with the 76ers, who finally sent him to Brooklyn .

Simmons struggled to stay on the court with the Nets, however, and he went down with a back injury that eventually needed surgery. He had another surgery on his back last season, too. He never played in more than 42 games over his three seasons with the team.

Simmons, though, said he's now healthy and ready to put that behind him.

"[It's] giving someone a fresh start," Clippers coach Ty Lue said, <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.latimes.com/sports/clippers/story/2025-02-11/ben-simmons-practices-with-clippers-he-is-ready-to-play"><ins>via the Los Angeles Times</ins></a>. "It's always good to get a fresh start and start over. Not worry about the past and what you've done in the past. Get to a new place where you know you're welcome."

Simmons has averaged 6.2 points and 6.9 assists per game this season in 33 games with the Nets. He will now get to team up with the Clippers, who hold a 29-23 record and are competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden leading the way.

The 28-year-old said he doesn’t have any injury limitations heading into his Clippers debut, whenever that may be. But considering his history, the team is sure to monitor his health going forward and be cautious while ramping him up. He’s not been cleared for back-to-back nights, either.

Regardless of how it goes or how big of a role he takes with the team, Simmons is just excited to get to have a shot at moving on from the turbulence that came with his time with both the 76ers and the Nets.