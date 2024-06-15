Bengals WR Tee Higgins will reportedly sign his franchise tender

NFL: DEC 31 Bengals at Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 31: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) before an NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tee Higgins will be at training camp for the Cincinnati Bengals as the wide receiver will sign his franchise tender, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and the Cincinnati Inquirer's Kelsey Conway.

Higgins had reportedly asked to be traded in March when contract negotiations were going nowhere. But a month later, the 25-year-old said he did "anticipate" playing for the Bengals during the 2024 NFL season.

The Bengals used the franchise tag on Higgins in February rather than allowing him to test the free agent market.

Now that he's signed his tender, Higgins and the Bengals have until July 15 to work out a deal or Higgins will play next season on a 1-year, $21.8 million deal.

A long-term pact seems unlikely, however, with Schefter calling that outcome a "long shot" as talks have not taken place for over a year.

Higgins is the only player of the eight who signed a franchise tag this offseason who has not signed a multiyear deal.

Higgins has thrived since joining the Bengals in 2020 as a second-round rookie out of Clemson. In four seasons, he's averaged 64 catches, 921 yards (14.3 yards per reception) and six touchdowns per season. He's one of quarterback Joe Burrow's favorite targets and part of one of the NFL's top receiving tandems alongside perennial Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase.