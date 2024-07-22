Biden drops out and endorses Harris: 5 things to look for this week

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds campaign in North Carolina FAYETTEVILLE, UNITED STATES - JULY 18: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a campaign event that is her seventh visit to North Carolina this year and 15th trip to the state since taking office in Fayetteville NC, North Carolina, United States on July 18, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Biden's announcement Sunday that he is dropping his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee answered the big question that had been swirling around his candidacy since his halting performance at last month's debate. But it triggered a slew of new ones.

Here are five questions that could be answered in the coming days.

When and where will Biden address the nation?

In a letter announcing his departure from the 2024 race, Biden said he would address the nation later this week about his decision. At the moment, it is unclear when or where that will be. Biden is currently at his home in Delaware recovering from COVID-19. He is still expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House sometime this week. Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress on Wednesday.

When and where will Harris hold her first 2024 presidential rally?

In a statement Sunday, Harris said that she was "honored" by Biden's endorsement and vowed to "earn and win" the Democratic nomination. She had been scheduled to travel to Milwaukee for a campaign event on Tuesday. It is not clear whether Biden's announcement or expected address to the nation will change those plans.

Does Harris have any serious challengers?

After Biden's endorsement, numerous prominent Democrats — including some who were tabbed as possible candidates for the top of the ticket — quickly lined up behind Harris. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who some Democrats hoped would run, endorsed Harris' campaign. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that would not contest the race. But CNN reported late Sunday that one former Democrat, independent Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is "considering" re-registering as Democrat to challenge Harris for the nomination.

How will Republicans, including Trump, respond to her candidacy?

In a series of posts on Truth Social, former President Donald Trump did not directly reference Harris while responding to Biden’s exit.

"He was annihilated in an Earth Shattering Debate, and now the Corrupt and Radical Democrats are throwing him overboard," Trump wrote. "He was not fit to serve from the very beginning, but the people around him lied to America about his Complete and Total Mental, Physical, and Cognitive Demise. Whoever the Left puts up now will just be more of the same. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Last week, the Trump campaign sent a fundraising email that suggested Democrats would try to "steal the election" by swapping out Biden. After Biden's announcement on Sunday, Trump asked in a post on Truth Social if the Republican Party should "be reimbursed for fraud."

Will Trump agree to debate her?

Trump and Biden were scheduled to have their second debate of the 2024 election on Sept. 10 hosted by ABC News. But the former president said in yet another Truth Social post on Sunday that it should be held on Fox News. "Now that Joe has, not surprisingly, has quit the race, I think the Debate, with whomever the Radical Left Democrats choose, should be held on FoxNews, rather than very biased ABC," Trump wrote.