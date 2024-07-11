Biden's NATO press conference comes at a crucial moment for his 2024 campaign

When President Biden holds a solo press conference Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET, he will face another crucial opportunity to try to assure nervous Democrats that he is up for the challenge of taking on former President Donald Trump over the next four months, winning reelection and serving out another four years in the highest political office in the land.

Some in Biden's party have already made up their mind on those questions, concluding that last month's poor debate performance was not an aberration and that the president, 81, should withdraw from the race in order to give Democrats a better chance at beating Trump, 78. As of Thursday afternoon, 13 Democratic members of Congress have come forward to say Biden should abandon his reelection bid. Donors like actor George Clooney and Disney heiress Abigail Disney have added their voices to that growing chorus.

While not every national poll has shown Biden falling behind Trump outside of the margin of error, some have. And swing state polls have reflected that his chances of winning have been made more difficult since the debate.

Crunching the numbers

Biden’s campaign chair, Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, and his campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, sent a memo to staffers Thursday acknowledging a shift in recent polling.

“The movement we have seen, while real, is not a sea-change in the state of the race,” the memo said, according to the Times.

Yet the memo also made the case that Biden remained the party’s best bet to defeat Trump.

“In addition to what we believe is a clear pathway ahead for us, there is also no indication that anyone else would outperform the president vs. Trump,” the memo stated. “Hypothetical polling of alternative nominees will always be unreliable, and surveys do not take into account the negative media environment that any Democratic nominee will encounter. The only Democratic candidate for whom this is already baked in is President Biden.”

Additionally, the Biden campaign's analytics team has begun polling Vice President Kamala Harris' strength as a candidate in a head-to-head match up with Trump, according to a Thursday report by the New York Times.

The stakes for the NATO press conference

Many Democratic officials have cited Thursday’s NATO press conference as an opportunity for the president to show he is still the party’s best bet in the November election.

"My belief is that the president can win, but he's got to be able to go out and answer voters' concerns. He's got to be able to talk to voters directly over the next few days," said Sen. Chris Murphy, who attended a meeting this week with Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at which concerns for Biden's candidacy were aired.

Others have backed away from that view.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, one of the first Democrats to proclaim that Biden needed to conduct interviews with serious journalists to win back the trust of voters, made clear that she did not consider Thursday’s press conference to be part of that test.

Pelosi, who has remained supportive of Biden’s candidacy, told colleagues on the Hill this week that when it came to deciding whether to fully support him or to pressure him to exit the race, “you don't have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week."

For other Democrats, however, such high-stakes appearances are beside the point.

“The notion that the President is going to be saved by this interview or that press conference misses the forest for trees,” Rep. Richie Torres of New York wrote in a message on X on Thursday. “I will respectfully listen to the President’s press conference tonight and the interview on Monday evening but the ability to survive a single public appearance is the bear [sic] minimum of what should be expected of a Democratic Nominee.”